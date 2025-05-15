Is there a Fortnite downtime and update today (May 15, 2025)?

It's Thursday, which means there ought to be a Fortnite downtime and update today (May 15, 2025). According to the official Fortnite update schedule for the current season, this was confirmed by Epic Games. However, based on what we now know, there will be no Fortnite downtime and update today (May 15, 2025).

Here's what the developer had to say in this regard:

"Update: Our v35.10 game update is now planned to release on May 16."

In the grand scheme of things, this change doesn't disrupt the flow of content for the game. The only thing that will be offset is the arrival of some cosmetics from the Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass. Since the files for them are not in-game and will not arrive until the update, this has been delayed.

Why was the Fortnite downtime and update today (May 15, 2025) postponed to May 16, 2025?

The Fortnite downtime and update today (May 15, 2025) being delayed is directly linked to the game returning on iOS devices. After Apple rejected the last review, a fresh one was sent out to Apple App Review a few hours ago. Since all platforms need to be updated simultaneously, the review was postponed by a day.

Here's what CEO Tim Sweeney had to say about the situation:

"Update: We need to release a weekly Fortnite update with new content this Friday, and all platforms must update simultaneously. So we have pulled the previous Fortnite version submitted to Apple App Review last Friday, and we have submitted a new version for review."

That being said, the update will be rolled out tomorrow (May 16, 2025), and we could even see Fortnite back on iOS devices if things go according to plan. As for the exact time, that information will be shared a few hours before the update is rolled out.

On that note, if you want to know what Fortnite update v35.10 encompasses, you can read the early patch notes here. There will be a few gameplay changes, but the Super Styles and General Grievous are the highlights.

That's everything we know at the moment. If there are any more changes to the current timeline, Epic Games will provide an update.

