Fortnite leaks suggest Fall Guys collaboration will introduce numerous "Bean" skins

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Fall Guys collaboration could introduce numerous "Bean'' Skins in-game. This is a similar approach that Epic Games took with LEGO Fortnite. Characters that exist within the Metaverse will be given "Bean'' variants. The information was brought to light by veteran Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR and reshared by others, such as iFireMonkey and HYPEX. According to ShiinaBR, this development has been confirmed.

That being said, the list of characters is unknown. However, based on the pattern and approach followed for LEGO Fortnite, hundreds of Beans could be featured as soon as the mode goes live.

It should be noted that if Epic Games follows the same approach for Fall Guys as it did for LEGO Fortnite, this will not just be another temporary mode, but the start of something major.

Fortnite leaks suggest Fall Guys collaboration to support Bean skins and much more

With Fortnite variants of Beans being all but confirmed by leakers and data miners, one has to wonder what comes next. With Epic Games investing so much time, effort, and resources in this Fall Guys collaboration, there could be more in store than what has been revealed.

Prior to LEGO Fortnite being showcased, it was speculated that it would be a mere Creative experience. However, it turned out to be a massive open-world mode.

Similarly, the Fall Guys collaboration may not be limited to obstacle courses, but perhaps even feature an open-world setting. Players may be able to roam about and explore with friends, take on challenges, and challenge each other in combat. This would make sense since other leakers have found a loot pool associated with the Fall Guys collaboration.

When is the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration going live?

Epic Games has yet to announce the exact date, but according to leakers and data miners, the Fall Guys collaboration should go live on June 17, 2024. Assets from Fall Guys will also be added to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). This would allow creators to make their own Fall Guys-themed obstacle course in-game.

With a major update slated to arrive on June 11, 2024, it is being speculated that the official release date might be announced then. Others assume that June 18, 2024, would be the release date, as it falls on a Tuesday, and major updates are usually released then.

That being said, the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration will likely grow in size and scope. Similar to LEGO Fortnite seeds, it could also feature procedural world generation or maps for players to try out. This could be the start of yet another major phase in the Metaverse's expansion.

