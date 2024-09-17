Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4, with update v31.40. The character is synonymous with the Saw franchise and has been part of mainstream pop culture since 2003. Billy likes to play games with his victims, which makes him perhaps one of the most fearful characters out there. Thankfully, he's been nerfed in the Metaverse.

Given his characteristics, Billy does not have a LEGO Style (which is probably for the best). You cannot use the character in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Nevertheless, you can still be a menace in other modes such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, Ballistic, and even Festival.

Here is how to get the Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 13, 2025, Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spooky Offers" Tab. It can be purchased via the Billy Bundle and is associated with the Perilous Puppet Set.

The set comprises these five cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Billy Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,500 V-Bucks, which is the discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Billy (Outfit + Reactive) and Trap Television (Back Bling + Reactive), can be purchased for 1,500. Spiralized Slicer (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks. Billy's Tricycle (Emote + Traversal) and Spiralling Cut (Wrap + Animated), can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Billy The Puppet will remain listed until February 16, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Billy The Puppet (Saw) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 16, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

