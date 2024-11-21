How to get El Chapulín Colorado skin in Fortnite

The El Chapulín Colorado skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8 during the update v18.30. El Chapulín Colorado created a lot of buzz when he was introduced to the Metaverse. The Red Grasshopper, as called in English, has a huge Mexican fanbase, and, indeed, globally as well to an extent.
To add a cheery on top of things, El Chapulín Colorado has his own LEGO Outfit. You will be able to use the character when exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.
With that in mind, here is how to get the El Chapulín Colorado skin in Fortnite.
How to get the El Chapulín Colorado skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of today (November 21, 2024), the El Chapulín Colorado skin in Fortnite is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop under the "Spotlight" tab. It can be purchased via the El Chapulín Colorado Bundle and is associated with the El Chapulín Colorado Set.
The El Chapulín Colorado Bundle comprises these five cosmetic items:
- El Chapulín Colorado (Outfit) + El Chapulín Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
- Paralizatrón Ch-3000 (Back Bling)
- ¡que No Panda El Cúnico! (Emote + Traversal)
- Chipote Chillón (Pickaxe)
If you want all the cosmetics and items in the El Chapulín Colorado Bundle, you can purchase them for 1,600 V-Bucks. They can also be purchased separately.
El Chapulín Colorado (Outfit) + El Chapulín Colorado (LEGO Outfit) and Paralizatrón Ch-3000 (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. ¡que No Panda El Cúnico! (Emote + Traversal) and Chipote Chillón (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks, each.
El Chapulín Bundle and Colorada Bundle
As of today (November 21, 2024), other cosmetics associated with the El Chapulín Colorado Set are also listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.
The El Chapulín Bundle comprises these 10 cosmetic items:
- Agente Colorado (Outfit) + Agente Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
- Soldado Colorado (Outfit) + Soldado Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
- Guerrero Colorado (Outfit) + Guerrero Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
- Héroe Colorado (Outfit) + Héroe Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
- Defensor Colorado (Outfit) + Defensor Colorado (LEGO Outfit)
The Colorada Bundle comprises these 10 cosmetic items:
- Capitana Colorada (Outfit) + Capitana Colorada (LEGO Outfit)
- Amazona Colorada (Outfit) + Amazona Colorada (LEGO Outfit)
- Guerrera Colorada (Outfit) + Guerrera Colorada (LEGO Outfit)
- Heroína Colorada (Outfit) + Heroína Colorada (LEGO Outfit)
- Defensora Colorada (Outfit) + Defensora Colorada (LEGO Outfit)
If you want all the cosmetics and items associated with the El Chapulín Bundle and Colorada Bundle, you can purchase each one for 2,000 V-Bucks. The cosmetics and items can also be purchased separately. Each Outfit + LEGO Outfit will cost 800 V-Bucks.
How long will the El Chapulín Colorado skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The El Chapulín Colorado skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till November 24, 2024, 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetic items are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games may have added.
