After almost 3 years, Street Fighter skins might be returning to Fortnite

The Fortnite v35.20 update just got over, and players are diving into the last few days before this season of Galactic Battle wraps up. During the update, legacy leakers discovered and mined data that could hint at the return of the Street Fighter skins after almost three years.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential return of the Street Fighter skins.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Street Fighter skins could be coming back to Fortnite after almost three years

According to the latest data mined by @ShiinaBR, the in-game assets for the Street Fighter skins have been updated as part of the recent v35.20 update in Fortnite. Cosmetics and their assets are typically updated before their re-release in the Item Shop, hinting at the possible return of the bestselling arcade fighting game.

The Street Fighter set in Fortnite was last seen 1032 days ago, making it almost three years since popular Outfits like Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, and Guile were seen in the game. With the overarching season of Star Wars coming to an end on June 7, 2025, Epic Games could prepare the phase out to the regular themes, making it the perfect time to bring back the beloved franchise.

The possible return of Street Fighter and associated cosmetics to the game could indicate that Epic Games has partnered with Capcom yet again, potentially paving the way for more popular franchises such as Resident Evil to make their much-awaited return to the game's Item Shop.

However, Epic Games has not made any official statement regarding the return of Street Fighter skins in the game. Players will have to wait for an official update or teaser from the developers to see if their favorite characters come back and see if the prediction from the mined data comes true.

