After almost 3 years, Street Fighter skins might be returning to Fortnite

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 29, 2025 10:35 GMT
Fortnite Street Fighter skins
Street Fighter skins could be coming back Fortnite after almost three years (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite v35.20 update just got over, and players are diving into the last few days before this season of Galactic Battle wraps up. During the update, legacy leakers discovered and mined data that could hint at the return of the Street Fighter skins after almost three years.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the potential return of the Street Fighter skins.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Street Fighter skins could be coming back to Fortnite after almost three years

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the latest data mined by @ShiinaBR, the in-game assets for the Street Fighter skins have been updated as part of the recent v35.20 update in Fortnite. Cosmetics and their assets are typically updated before their re-release in the Item Shop, hinting at the possible return of the bestselling arcade fighting game.

The Street Fighter set in Fortnite was last seen 1032 days ago, making it almost three years since popular Outfits like Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, and Guile were seen in the game. With the overarching season of Star Wars coming to an end on June 7, 2025, Epic Games could prepare the phase out to the regular themes, making it the perfect time to bring back the beloved franchise.

Ad

The possible return of Street Fighter and associated cosmetics to the game could indicate that Epic Games has partnered with Capcom yet again, potentially paving the way for more popular franchises such as Resident Evil to make their much-awaited return to the game's Item Shop.

However, Epic Games has not made any official statement regarding the return of Street Fighter skins in the game. Players will have to wait for an official update or teaser from the developers to see if their favorite characters come back and see if the prediction from the mined data comes true.

Ad

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications