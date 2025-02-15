Fortnite leaks hint at aftermath of Chapter 6 Season 1 live event

The latest Fortnite leaks seem to hint at the aftermath of the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event. The action-packed event witnessed the slaying of Shogun X and the return of Jade. Furthermore, it seemed to drop major hints that could explain what happens next.

Here's all you need to know about the aftermath of the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event based on Fortnite leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are requested to take it with a healthy pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the aftermath of Chapter 6 Season 1 live event

As per @Loolo_WRLD, @Blortzen, and other credible leakers, the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event could pave the way to the next season. According to the data mined and takeaways from the event, gold could be the key to the next season of Lawless.

Fortnite leaks suggest gold could be the key to the transition from Demon Hunters to Lawless (Image via Epic Games/ Sportskeeda Gaming)

The ending of the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event was marked by the death of Shogun X and his return through the portal. This was followed by a large burst of gold. Once players reached the portal, they could see gold spilled in front of the now-golden portal. Additionally, the portal keeps dropping bars of gold periodically.

According to speculations and leaks, this gold leads to a major conflict among characters on the island. The abundance of wealth evokes greed, resulting in the deterioration of the peace and tranquility seen in Chapter 6 Season 1. This also leads to a major spike in crime, leading to lawlessness — the overarching theme of Chapter 6 Season 2.

The burgeoning crime and unrest seem to have transformed the island radically, with leaks suggesting that prominent locations and POIs are about to get a major facelift. Warrior's Watch is reportedly set to be the site for Crimson City, a major location for the upcoming season.

This theory is further supplemented by teasers from Epic Games which depicted an overarching crime theme alongside the return of a popular character associated with all things naughty — Midas. The return of the mythical man with the gold touch in this new style suggests that a lot of looting and shooting is on its way.

Epic Games has not made any official announcement confirming these leaks and theories. Players will have to wait till February 21, 2025, and jump into the new season of Lawless to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

The latest season will bring many NPCs whose snippets and stories could help players make sense of this radical transformation from the peaceful and rustic Japanese landscape to the menacing world of crime city.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event explained

