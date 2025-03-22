The latest Fortnite leaks suggest the legendary Dodge RAM could come. Car bodies are a major part of the game's cosmetics, with tons of choices for players to deck their SUVs and sports cars. Now, it seems the popular Dodge car could join the ever-expanding list of cosmetic offerings.

Here's all you need to know about the arrival of the Dodge RAM car skin based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of the RAM car skin

According to the latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners @Loolo_WRLD and @fn_greenfox, a Dodge RAM car skin could make its way to the game. Based on data mined and an accidental in-game banner, it seems the SUV skin could come to the Item Shop.

Car manufacturer Ram Trucks' 1500 TRX is a full-size pickup that's immensely popular as a street-legal variant of the fifth-generation Ram 1500. Additionally, Epic Games has collaborated with major car brands like Lamborghini, Mclaren, and recently with Jeep — easily paving the way for high-performance SUVs.

Based on the leaks, the car skin could be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on March 26, 2025. Players can also expect related cosmetics like decals and wheels to make their way as part of the collaboration. As with most partnerships, the item could be sold as part of a bundle or individually.

However, Epic Games hasn't made any official statement regarding the arrival of this RAM skin. Players will have to wait for an announcement or a teaser from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true. With a major update scheduled for March 25, 2025, the collaboration may arrive as part of the new Item Shop rotation.

