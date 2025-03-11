Leak all but confirms return of Fortnite Getaway LTM in update v34.10

A new leak by @itsmeleaky all but confirms the arrival of the popular Fortnite Getaway LTM (limited-time mode) as part of the v34.10 update. Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to bring a host of new content to the game, including weapons, skins, and cosmetics.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the rumored return of the Fortnite Getaway LTM.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Leak hints at the return of Fortnite Getaway LTM with v34.10 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest leak by @itsmeleaky, the beloved Fortnite Getaway LTM is set to return with the v34.10 update. In this limited-time mode, players are tasked with locating a jewel and transporting it to a Getaway van while facing off against other gamers and various obstacles.

The Getaway LTM first debuted during Season 5 with Update v5.40 on September 6, 2018. The fan-favorite mode will reportedly return alongside ranked play, zero-build, Battle Royale, and Duos/Squads gameplay.

Ad

With Epic Games bringing back several classic game modes and OG content, it’s no surprise that this nostalgic mode from the title's heyday could make its return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LTMs typically offer exclusive rewards and provide players an opportunity to earn massive amounts of XP, helping them level up their battle passes for the season. Since all passes progress across the same XP track, it could be an ideal way for players to unlock rewards more easily.

Note that Epic Games has yet to officially announce the return of the Getaway LTM. Players will need to wait for a teaser from the developer or for the Fortnite 34.10 update downtime to conclude to determine if this leak is accurate.

Ad

Read: Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming collaboration with Crocs

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback