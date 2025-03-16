Max Verstappen would be interested in collaborating with Fortnite

The latest Fortnite video from YouTuber @LachlanYT suggests that a Max Verstappen collaboration could be in the works. Recently, the four-time world champion was seen in an interactive gaming session with popular YouTuber Lachlan, and the subsequent conversations hinted at a future collaboration.

Here's everything you need to know about Max Verstappen's interest in collaborating with Fortnite.

Max Verstappen would be interested in a collaboration with Fortnite

A recent collaboration saw YouTuber Lachlan getting into a gaming session with four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen. Since both athletes are signed with Red Bull, it comes as no surprise that the energy drink giant paired them up.

During the early section of the collaboration video, Lachlan shows off his own skin in the game and asks Verstappen about a possible cosmetic based on him in the future. The latter promptly replied:

"Yeah. Who knows? Who knows? It would be quite funny"

Despite not making a confirmation, the Dutch racing driver seemed mildly eager at the prospect of a Fortnite skin. However, this will not be the first time that Formula 1 has graced the developers' doorstep. Earlier, Epic Games had partnered with seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to release a host of iconic cosmetics, including skins and items based on his famous dog, Roscoe.

Since F1 is one of the world's most popular motorsport events, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games would like to expand its current bingo book of partnerships. Verstappen, who drives for Red Bull Racing, has a pretty impressive fanbase, so a collaboration would be another feather in the cap for Epic Games.

However, the company has not made an official statement announcing the possibility of the collaboration. Players will have to wait for a teaser or a post from the developers to see if this Fortnite collaboration comes true. With another major update scheduled for this month, gamers await new features and changes to the high-octane season of Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless.

