Top 5 Free Fire character combinations for more kills after OB32 update

Not only are the characters in Free Fire equipped with unique abilities, but they also have an extra three slots where gamers may leverage the abilities of other characters to gain an edge. However, they will have to purchase these slots through gold or diamonds.

But there is a specific restriction: users can only equip a single active ability while the three others need to be passive. They should make their selections of skills based on their preferred playing style. For instance, players will require a character combination that helps them quickly regain HP or initiate aggressive plays to get more kills.

Best Free Fire character combination for getting kills

5) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Hayato

This character combination can be good for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire(Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong’s Camouflage helps users transform into a bush for ten seconds and sneak close to the enemies. However, this transformation comes at the cost of 20% movement speed. There is also a 300-second-long cooldown that resets with every frag.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla can help take on fistfights as his skill essentially boosts the fist damage by 100%, and gamers will be able to take out opponents easily in the first round in Clash Squad games.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Gangster’s Spirit offers players additional HP at the start of every round. They receive ten extra HP at the first level. In comparison, 35 additional HP is provided at the highest level.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP. In close-range shotgun fights, Hayato can help take the enemies down easily.

This combination is primarily for the Clash Squad mode, as users can take fights in close ranges with an advantage over their opponents. They can save credits by not purchasing weapons in the first round, instead using Kla. On top of this, Antonio’s additional HP can give a slight edge in every round.

4) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

Users can take long-range fights easily (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri has a unique ability called Healing Heartbeat, and after deploying it, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone is created. Users and allies can regain three health points per second while inside that zone.

On top of that, they can self-recover if they are knocked out. This zone lasts for ten seconds, and there is an 85-second cooldown after each use.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

If Laura’s Sharp Shooter is equipped, the players’ accuracy will increase by 10% when they are scoped in.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Coming to Maro’s ability, it increases the damage with distance, up to 5%. Moreover, the damage to marked foes surges by 1%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

With the Rafael character, a silencing effect is provided to gamers if they are using snipers and marksman rifles. Also, the enemies hit and downed will suffer 20% faster health loss.

Using this combination, users can engage in long-range fights. Laura increases the accuracy when scoped in, and Maro raises the damage. At the same time, Rafael gives a silencing effect if utilizing snipers and marksman rifles. Meanwhile, Dimitri can help them heal and recover if they are knocked down.

However, if players are more inclined towards short-range fights, this will not be the best option.

3) Skyler + Kelly + Shirou + Dasha

Skyler can destroy gloo walls instantly (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Gamers can unleash a sonic wave forward, which will damage five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. There is a cooldown time of 60 seconds on the Riptide Rhythm ability. Aside from that, each gloo wall that they deploy will increase HP recovery, starting at four points.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly increases sprinting speed by a single percentage at the base level, eventually enhancing with the level rise.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When the enemy hits users within the range of 80 meters, the said attacker will get tagged for six seconds due to Shirou’s ability. The first shot individuals hit on that opponent will have 50% additional armor penetration. However, there is a 25-second cooldown on this passive skill.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha’s unique skill, Partying On, reduces the damage suffered from falls by 30% and reduces the amount of time it takes to recover from the falls by 60%. The rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil gets lessened by 6%.

In this combination, players can rush at enemies. Skyler is excellent at destroying cover and simultaneously obtaining health points while rushing on the enemies. Kelly helps in a movement to outflank opponents to net kills. Shirou displays the location of a foe, and Dasha has multiple effects, including recoil reduction.

2) Alok + Luqueta + Moco + D-bee

Alok is one of the most used Free Fire characters (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok has been one of the most carried characters in the game. Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura that improves movement speed by 10% and recovers five health points for five seconds. These effects do not stack, and there is a 45-second cooldown.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s ability raises the max HP by ten, up to 50 with every kill.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies that players shoot for two seconds and the info gets shared with teammates.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Bullet Beats increases movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively, when firing while moving.

This is quite a balanced combination, and Alok can help restore health on the battlefield. While Luqueta raises maximum health, Moco can aid in knowing the position of the enemies, and D-bee can help when users fire while shooting.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Jai

K’s ability was buffed in the Free Fire OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

K has emerged as the best character after the Free Fire OB31 update. Firstly, Master of All increases the maximum EP by 30. There are two separate modes.

Jiu-jitsu mode provides a 500% boost in EP conversion rate to allies within the 6m range. In the meantime, the Psychology mode gets back 3 EP every 2.2 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel complements the K character by providing 30 EP on each kill.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained raids help gamers get back 10% of their HP after knocking down an enemy. Moreover, they will also replenish HP after inflicting damage with the guns.

Jai: Raging Reload

Like Jota, Jai’s Raging Reload also comes into effect after taking down an opponent. However, their gun magazine will automatically get reloaded by 30% in this ability. Moreover, it is limited to specific classes like AR, pistol, SMG, and SG.

In this particular combination, gamers can first gain some EP and set K’s ability to Jiu-jitsu mode to convert it to HP whenever needed quickly. Moreover, Miguel will help to get back after every frag, and thus users can play aggressively.

Jota and Jai can help in close-range fights as they will get back HP and ammunition just after knocking out the enemy. These two improve the prospect of getting multiple kills in any mode within Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer