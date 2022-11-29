10 best Cyber Monday tech deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday is already here, and major online stores are offering most of their products at huge discounts. This makes it the perfect time for customers to grab some tech products and save money.

Walmart offers many tech products at great deals as part of the sale. With many options to consider, here is a list of the ten best tech products at Walmart during the Cyber Monday sale.

A look at ten best tech deals through Cyber Monday sale

10) 2022 Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB 5th Generation ($669)

The Apple iPad Air 2022 (Image via Walmart)

The Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64 GB of storage, 12 MP Wide rear and front camera. Furthermore, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, USB-C charging, and stereo landscape speakers.

Additionally, it has support for Touch ID for security and authentication. It also works with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard folio, and 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad Air usually comes with a price tag of $749, but it's currently up for grabs for $669.

9) Canon EOS 2000D Bundle ($349.99)

The Canon EOS 2000D produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity and reduced noise. It boasts a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400, which works well in a variety of lighting conditions. It can record in 1080p 30fps without any hiccups.

The EOS 2000D includes a bundle containing an 18-55 mm lens, shoulder bag, cleaning set, 3-piece creative filter set, and 64 GB Sandisk memory card.

Its usual price stands at $399.99, but it is currently available on Cyber Monday sale for $349.99.

8) LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B ($349)

The LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B (Image via LG)

The LG 32" UltraGear is a 165 Hz gaming monitor with a display resolution of 2560 x 1440, AMD FreeSync, 1ms response time, and HDR 10 with sRGB of 95%.

Furthermore, it has an anti-glare surface, an in-built crosshair, and a reader mode. The monitor is also color calibrated. The LG Ultragear is generally on sale for $399.99 but is currently available for $349.

7) Google Pixel Watch ($299)

The Google Pixel watch (Image via Walmart)

The Google Pixel can measure the calories burned, heart rate, ECG, and much more. It supports non-contact payment and can sync with other smartwatches, phones, and earbuds.

Additionally, it comes with Gorilla Glass to protect the screen from damage. The Google Pixel can also be used to receive calls, text, and manage the inbox.

The product is usually priced at $344 but is currently available for $299 during the Cyber Monday sale.

6) Logitech G513 Lightsync RGB Mechanical ($132.52)

The Logitech G513 Lightsync RGB (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech G513 is an RGB keyboard featuring USB passthrough data connectivity, light sync lighting, detachable memory foam, advanced GX mechanical switches, full-function keys, and dedicated gaming features.

Additionally, it has a detachable memory foam palm rest to provide a comfortable experience for the user. The G513 usually comes with a price tag of $149.99 but is currently available for $132.52 through the Cyber Monday sale.

5) Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless with RGB Charging Dock ($74.99)

Razer Viper Ultimate is an ultra-fast wireless gaming mouse that boasts pro-grade performance, 20000 DPI, optical mouse switches, extremely precise tracking, and a charging dock. It also possesses 70 hours of continuous battery life to provide an uninterrupted experience.

While it usually comes for $149.99, the Cyber Monday sale presents the Viper Ultimate for $74.99.

4) Cooler Master MP511 Gaming Mouse Pad ($60.99)

The Cooler Master MP511 (Image via Walmart)

Cooler Master MP511 is a mouse pad made up of fabric. It is optimized for gaming, whilst being splash resistant, anti sweat and abrasions to prevent unpleasant smells. It also has anti-fray stitching to prevent peeling around the edges and increase durability.

Usually presented with a price tag of $68.99, the product is currently on Cyber Monday sale for $60.99.

3) JBL Flip 4 ($59)

The JBL Flip 4 (Image via JBL)

JBL Flip 4 is a portable Bluetooth speaker. It features a powerful stereo sound, 3000 mAh battery, and JBL Connect to wirelessly link multiple JBL speakers. It's also waterproof, justifying its durability.

Furthermore, it also features a built-in noise and echo-canceling speaker for crystal-clear conference calls.

Flip 4 is usually sold for $99, but is presently available for $59 on the Cyber Monday sale.

2) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds SM-R180NZTAXAR ($49)

The Samsung Galaxy True Wireless Earbuds (Image via Walmart)

Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds come with an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker to provide improved bass, eliminate background noise, and more. It has a long-lasting battery life that provides uninterrupted entertainment. The earbuds can also initiate active noise cancelation to provide crystal-clear communication during phone calls.

Wireless Earbuds are generally available for $149, but they are currently slashed down to $49 on sale.

1) HyperX Cloud II Wired ($49)

Comeo 📚 @dehua_sun @HyperX I just received my second Cloud II cause last ones are so used. I choose this model again because is confy and the sound is clean @HyperX I just received my second Cloud II cause last ones are so used. I choose this model again because is confy and the sound is clean 😎 https://t.co/A6KytaeLcp

Hyper Cloud II is a wired gaming headset that features virtual 7.1 surround sound, 15-25k kHz frequency response, plug-and-play, and more. It also has a detachable microphone, which boasts enhanced noise and echo cancelation and automatic gain control functionality.

It has a large 53mm driver to help the user hear in-game details better. The headset is made up of a durable aluminum frame to withstand the blows of daily use. It also has memory foam ear cushions and a padded leatherette handband to make the user experience more comfortable.

The Cloud II normally comes with a price tag of $99 but is currently on Cyber Monday sale for $49.

