10 best Holiday Sale 2022 tech deals on Amazon

This year's Holiday Sale brings massive discounts on a variety of items. Like any other major online store, Amazon has made tech products much more affordable this time of the year.

Since there are countless products to choose from, here is a list of 10 of the best tech deals on Amazon during the Holiday Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series, Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless, and 8 other great tech deals in Amazon's Holiday Sale 2022

1) Apple 11-inch iPad Pro ($1039)

The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro features a powerful M2 chip and Retina Display along with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It has a 12 MP wide camera, a 10 MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

The device has a battery life of up to 10 hours (it can be charged using a USB-C or power adapter) and has a storage capacity of 512 GB. It is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

2) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE ($399.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts tech that can monitor the user's health. The device can measure the user's sleep, body composition, heart rate, track workout, and much more. It has a battery life of up to three days and can connect and sync with other Galaxy devices.

The smartwatch is made of Sapphire glass, and the case is made of titanium, which makes it durable. It also features GPS route tracking and trackback.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

3) Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series ($349.99)

The Hisense 58-inch 4K ULED TV (Image via Amazon)

The Hisense 58-inch 4K ULED TV is designed to offer a premium viewing experience.

Hisense’s proprietary ULED technology delivers enhanced picture quality, superior sound, and a range of smart features. It combines quantum dot color and quantum dot precision color tuning to deliver enhanced picture quality with an increased contrast ratio and more accurate color reproduction.

The TV also features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, which enables a wider range of colors and contrasts.

The Hisense 58-inch 4K ULED TV is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

4) SAMSUNG Odyssey G4 25-inch ($299)

The Samsung Odyssey G4 (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a 25-inch monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an IPS display panel. It has a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

The TV has an ultrawide game view which supports an aspect ratio of 21:9 for more immersive viewing. It also has Auto Source Switch+ technology which detects when a new device is connected to the monitor and switches instantly to the new signal.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

5) WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD ($227)

Western Digital's WD_BLACK SN850X is a high-speed storage with a lightning-fast reading speed of up to 7300 MB/s and writing speeds of up to 6300 MB/s. It is equipped with Game Mode 2.0, which helps to further boost loading speeds by predicting in-game assets.

The SN850X runs on PCIe Gen 4, providing fast data transfer and better performance. The 2 TB capacity eliminates storage issues and comes with an optional RGB heatsink variant to keep the drive cool.

The WD_BLACK SN850X is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

6) Razer Huntsman V2 ($199.99)

The Razer Huntsman V2 (Image via Amazon)

The Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard features a set of analog optical switches, Doubleshot PBT keycaps, magnetic wrist rest, and much more. It has a Multi-function Digital Dial and four Media Keys that help to control multimedia.

The device comes with Razer Chroma RGB, which can be controlled and synced according to the user's preference. It dynamically reacts to over 150 different games.

The Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

7) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless ($159.99)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a wireless gaming headset designed for gamers who demand superior sound and quality. It features a robust wireless connection, a comfortable, lightweight design, and a range of features that make gaming sessions more enjoyable.

The headset provides a reliable connection with minimal lag, allowing players to enjoy their gaming session without interruption.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is also powered by a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a long range. It has a battery life of up to 300 hours for an uninterrupted gaming session.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

8) Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless ($124.99)

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a top-of-the-line gaming mouse. It features a 30000 DPI optical sensor, which is adjustable according to gameplay style.

The lightweight mouse has a long battery life of up to 80 hours and a 90 million click lifecycle. It also comes with a USB-C cable for connecting through wired mode to enjoy low latency.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

9) Corsair MM350 PRO Mousepad Extended XL ($34.98)

The Corsair MM350 Pro Extended XL (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair MM350 Pro is a fabric mousepad that has been stitched to prevent fraying. It comes with an anti-skid base to prevent slipping.

The mousepad is waterproof, spill-proof, and stain-resistant, which makes it easy to clean. The extended base in the XL variant gives the user more room to use the mouse.

The Corsair MM350 Pro is available for purchase here this Holiday Sale.

10) SanDisk 256 GB USB Flash Drive ($19.07)

The 256 GB SanDisk USB Flash Drive (Image via Amazon)

The SanDisk 256 GB USB Flash Drive can transfer at a speed of 130 MB/s and supports USB 3.1, which is 15x faster than the transfer speed of USB 2.0 drives. It comes with in-built password protection via Sandisk SecureAccess, which uses 128-bit AES encryption to keep files safe and secure.

The SanDisk 256 GB USB Flash Drive is available at a discount during the Holiday Sale here this Holiday Sale.

