10 best office desktop gadgets to explore in 2023

In a quick-moving and technology-dependent world, having the right gadgets on your office table can boost your productivity and enhance your overall work experience. There are countless options available, from ergonomic equipment to intelligent technology devices. But putting together the correct combination can be challenging.

The following list dives into some handy tools to explore for your workstation. Whether you want to improve your workflow, maintain orderliness, or add a touch of fun to your work life, these gadgets will positively impact your workday.

Your office desk could use these tools

1) Wrist rest

The wrist rest is aimed at relieving stress and reducing fatigue on your wrist. They are ergonomically designed with super soft silicon padding to caress your palm. These are designed so well that you can smoothly move your mouse around.

The wrist rest also comes in a gaming version in which there are holes for ventilation which will prevent sweat and also has a magnetic strap so you don't need to align your arm repeatedly and can focus on your game.

2) Smart mug

Smart mugs are an essential gadget for all those who start their office with a cup of hot coffee. This gadget automatically detects when you put hot liquid inside and will start heating it to your desired temperature, which you can play around with on the phone application.

This mug will easily keep your drink hot for around half an hour, and even if that's not enough, you can use it while connecting it to the wireless charging plate that comes with it. The battery life is also long enough to make your morning coffee a lot more enjoyable.

3) Wood Desk Organizers

Wooden desk organizer (Image via Oakywood)

If you’d like to keep your office desk organized, this is a must-have accessory for your office table. The bottom of these organizers is made up of cork to prevent it from making scratches on your desk when you move them around.

These organizers also come in different shades so that you can match them to your table, and they also have magnets that make them easy to connect and configure in any way you like.

These can be used very creatively. You can put your AirPods or some paper clips on the smaller ones, and the larger ones can be used to keep your pens and glasses.

4) Monogram Creative Console

You can't miss out on the Monogram Creative Console if you are a video editor, graphics designer, or audio engineer. This one is a great tool for all the creative workers out there. It is straightforward to use once you develop muscle memory for this gadget.

It is all modular and comes in different pieces, so you can build it any way you like. It allows you to assign buttons to almost any function in your software. You can use the dials to zoom in, zoom out, or any other function that fits your preference.

You can also take this compact tool with you when you need to travel. This tool is a game-changer for all video editors and graphic designers.

5) Light Bars

Light bars are not a gadget but more of a vibe. They add a nice splash of color to your setup. They are bright and colorful, and the best thing is that you can change the color depending on the mood or the vibe you want in your room.

If you're looking for something to add color behind your desk or monitor, this is the way to go, as the LED lights can be messy sometimes, but light bars are compact and fit perfectly.

6) Homedics Drift

Homedics Drift is a sand table that can automatically create hundreds of intricate sand patterns. The gadget smartly uses magnets and a metal board to create detailed sandscapes, and the patterns are stunning.

Setting it up is simple: remove the glass panel, put it in the white sand, spread it out a bit, place the ball bearing anywhere on the sand, and turn it on.

It is completely app controlled, and you can choose from different patterns you'd like to see on the Drift. Once selected, the ball starts rolling across the sand. You can also change the brightness and color depending on your mood. It's a hypnotic way of adding mindfulness and calmness to your busy life and work schedule.

7) Rocketbook Smart Notebook

Rocketbook is another innovative office desk gadget for the environmentally conscious. This brilliant reusable notebook will give you the feel of a normal notebook, but marks on the page can be erased with a drop of water or a damp cloth.

An exciting feature of this notebook is that you can scan your notes, and it will automatically save them to your Dropbox, Drive, email, or Evernote. You can even draw an app's logo on the page; the notebook will direct the note to that app.

8) Monitor Light Bar

The monitor light bar is the perfect gadget for all midnight owls during late-night sessions. This bar will light up your desk without interfering with your monitor.

It also has a backlight for your monitor to create a pleasant feeling of depth and help reduce eye strain. You can control it with a wireless touch-control hub. This office desk accessory is certainly worth trying.

9) All-in-one Charger

Every office desk requires a charger, or two, or three. The main issue that comes with multiple chargers is that there are a lot of cables. To solve this issue, an all-in-one charger is an essential gadget that has to be present on your office desk.

It allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, including your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earphones. So if you're someone that faces problems with a lot of charging cables, this gadget is worth giving a try.

10) Wireless headphones

Good quality headphones for office desktop (Image via Tomasz Gawlowski/Unsplash)

If you need to attend daily calls and online meetings, a decent-quality headphone is something you must have. Comfort is just as important as the quality of the headset so that you can attend longer sessions without discomfort.

Make sure to get noise-cancellation headphones to prevent any noise from interrupting you at work, so you can entirely focus on the work. This gadget type has a ton of offerings from several manufacturers. While AirPods are widely sold, the market is rife with competition from Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, JBL, and more.

These are the latest and greatest office desktop gadgets to take your setup to the next level. If you spend a reasonable amount of time at your office desk, these will make sure that your work life gets more accessible and simpler.

