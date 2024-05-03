5 best Intel Evo-certified laptops

Intel's Evo-certified laptops are different from its regular ones in several key ways. The company itself certifies these devices based on their performance, portability, start-up times, battery life, and efficiency. They offer great performance, thermal management, thin and lightweight design, as well as support for Intel or dedicated graphics for smooth performance in creative and gaming workloads.

Many companies offer Evo-certified laptops for you to choose from. Naturally, this can confuse you regarding which one to pick. So, to aid your decision-making, we have compiled a list of some of the best Evo-certified laptops that you can buy in 2024.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

What are the best Evo-certified laptops in 2024?

1) Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

Pairing Samsung Galaxy phones with the Book4 Pro provides a great integrated experience. (Image via Samsung)

Weighing just 1.56kg, this Evo-certified laptop from Samsung features a beautiful 16-inch AMOLED display that offers color-accurate visuals. The device is powered by the latest Intel Ultra 7 155H processor with Intel Arc graphics to ensure smooth performance in even the most demanding tasks.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can unlock even certain Samsung-exclusive features like call forwarding, clipboard syncing, and remote phone access to take your productivity to the next level.

Overall, the Galaxy Book4 Pro is a compelling laptop if you’re searching for a productivity powerhouse and can make use of the company's ecosystem features.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Display 16-inch Touchscreen AMOLED panel Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Intel Arc ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory technology LPDDR5

2) MSI Prestige 16

Prestige 16 packs a strong Nvidia 4070 graphics card for great gaming performance. (Image via MSI)

The MSI Prestige 16 is a great Evo-certified laptop. It features a high-resolution 16-inch 165Hz True Pixel Mini LED display for amazing color reproduction, making it ideal for photo editing, graphic design, and video editing.

Under the hood, the Prestige 16 packs a top-of-the-line Intel Ultra 9 185H processor and Nvidia 4070 GPU for an amazing gaming performance.

Despite its impressive processor and 16-inch screen, it remains thin and light and weighs just 1.6kg, which is great for portability. Additionally, it has a 99Wh battery that can last a day and supports fast charging.

If you’re looking for a laptop for gaming, the MSI Prestige can be a perfect choice for you.

Specifications MSI Prestige 16 Display 16-inch 165Hz OLED Panel Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory technology LPDDR5

3) Asus Zenbook Duo

Asus Zenbook Duo features a unique dual-screen design with a detachable keyboard. (Image via Asus)

The Asus Zenbook S 14 features two full-sized OLED touchscreens in a unique dual-screen design. The second display rests underneath the keyboard area and can be accessed by detaching the keyboard. This 14-inch Evo-certified laptop is also feather-light and comes in at just 1.35kg, making it easy to carry around.

Despite its compact size, the Zenbook Duo's performance is admirable. It's powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with up to 32GB of RAM to ensure productivity and that multitasking is always smooth. Still, it's worth noting that both displays are clocked at 60Hz.

You can consider this laptop if you do not mind the 60Hz panels and can make use of its unique dual-screen design.

Specifications Asus Zenbook Duo Display Dual 14-inch 60Hz OLED Panel Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Intel Arc ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory technology LPDDR5X

4) Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS features a great 3.5K display for a stunning viewing experience. (Image via Dell)

The Dell XPS series is renowned for its robust design, great performance, and top-of-the-line hardware. The Evo-certified XPS 15 continues this tradition, offering a premium user experience for professionals.

This 15.6-inch laptop is equipped with a gorgeous 3.5K OLED touchscreen display, which offers incredible clarity and vibrant colors. This makes it a treat to use for both work and entertainment.

The XPS 15 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor with an RTX 4050 GPU, ensuring it can handle demanding tasks and extensive gaming.

While the device may not offer the best price-to-performance ratio, it is still a great Evo-certified laptop and can be used for heavy video-editing or 3D-rendering workloads.

Specifications Dell XPS 15 Display 15.6-inch 3.5K 60Hz OLED Panel Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Graphics Nvidia RTX 4050 ROM 1TB RAM 16GB Memory technology DDR5

5) Lenovo Yoga 7i

Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great two-in-one laptop if you're on a strict budget. (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great laptop if you're on a tight budget. It features a two-in-one design that lets you use it as a tablet for artistic and design work. The 7i packs a punch with a 60Hz Full HD OLED touchscreen display that offers great visuals and brightness levels for comfortable tablet use.

Under the hood, the Yoga 7i features the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM to ensure great multitasking and efficient application switching. While it doesn't feature the latest Intel Arc graphics chipset, its Intel Iris Xe Graphics breezes through applications like PhotoShop, Blender, and Premiere Pro.

That said, if you require an Evo-certified laptop for running demanding software or heavy games, you might want to consider the Dell XPS 15 instead.

Specifications Lenovo Yoga 7i Display 14-inch 60Hz OLED Touchscreen Panel Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 U15 Graphics Intel Iris Xe ROM 1TB RAM 16GB Memory technology LPDDR5X

Check out more laptop-related articles here:

