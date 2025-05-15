  • home icon
Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified May 15, 2025 09:07 GMT
Rising dragons in Doom The Dark Ages
How well does DOOM The Dark Ages run on the RTX 4080? (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

DOOM The Dark Ages kicked off a storm as it was finally released today on May 15, 2025, with players globally logging in to rip and tear demons in the most metal way possible. Fans wonder whether their gaming PCs with RTX graphics cards will support this or not, since it has quite beefy requirements.

This article explains the best settings for DOOM The Dark Ages if you have a PC with the Nvidia RTX 4080 or an RTX 4080 Super graphics card.

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The Dark Ages runs perfectly on the RTX 4080 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The Dark Ages runs perfectly on the RTX 4080 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The official DOOM The Dark Ages PC system requirements reveal the necessity of an RTX GPU with 8 GB VRAM. As such, the RTX 4080 with 16 GB VRAM will be more than capable of handling this game at its highest settings (Ultra Nightmare).

At 1080p, with the following settings, the game will run at above 100 fps. At 1440p, over 90 fps. You can also play this game with a frame rate around 80 fps at 4k resolution, provided you set your DLSS settings to Quality instead of DLAA (Native).

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Monitor: Default
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Refresh Rate: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate
  • Vertical Sync: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
  • Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
  • Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
  • Performance Metrics: Off
Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Grain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
  • DLSS Sharpness: 50%
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR: Greyed out
  • FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
  • FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
  • XeSS: Greyed out
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Display Calibration

  • Enable HDR: Off
  • Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
  • Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

  • Overall Quality Slider: Custom
  • Texture Pool Size: 4096
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility

  • Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The Dark Ages runs smoothly on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The Dark Ages runs smoothly on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 4080 Super is marginally better than the RTX 4080. As such, when you play this game on the 4080 Super, you will probably get around 5 fps more than playing on the standard RTX 4080.

The recommended settings for this game remain the same for the RTX 4080 Super. However, there’s no need to turn down DLAA to DLSS Quality if you want to play at 4K.

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Monitor: Default
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Refresh Rate: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate
  • Vertical Sync: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
  • Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
  • Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
  • Performance Metrics: Off
Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Grain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
  • DLSS Sharpness: 50%
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR: Greyed out
  • FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
  • FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
  • XeSS: Greyed out
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Display Calibration

  • Enable HDR: Off
  • Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
  • Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

  • Overall Quality Slider: Custom
  • Texture Pool Size: 4096
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility

  • Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super can both run DOOM The Dark Ages above 80 fps at max settings (Ultra Nightmare) at 4K resolution. As such, these cards are pretty powerful to run this game smoothly and give you a visually breathtaking experience.

