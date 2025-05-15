Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

DOOM The Dark Ages kicked off a storm as it was finally released today on May 15, 2025, with players globally logging in to rip and tear demons in the most metal way possible. Fans wonder whether their gaming PCs with RTX graphics cards will support this or not, since it has quite beefy requirements.

This article explains the best settings for DOOM The Dark Ages if you have a PC with the Nvidia RTX 4080 or an RTX 4080 Super graphics card.

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The Dark Ages runs perfectly on the RTX 4080 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The official DOOM The Dark Ages PC system requirements reveal the necessity of an RTX GPU with 8 GB VRAM. As such, the RTX 4080 with 16 GB VRAM will be more than capable of handling this game at its highest settings (Ultra Nightmare).

At 1080p, with the following settings, the game will run at above 100 fps. At 1440p, over 90 fps. You can also play this game with a frame rate around 80 fps at 4k resolution, provided you set your DLSS settings to Quality instead of DLAA (Native).

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Monitor : Default

: Default Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate

: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate Vertical Sync : Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)

: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing) Present From Compute : On

: On Resolution Scaling Mode : Off

: Off Resolution Scale : 1.00 (Greyed out)

: 1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View : 120

: 120 Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Off

: Off Sharpening : 2.00

: 2.00 Film Grain : 0.00

: 0.00 Upscaler : DLSS

: DLSS DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA DLSS Sharpness : 50%

: 50% DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off FSR : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Sharpness : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Frame Generation : Greyed out

: Greyed out XeSS : Greyed out

: Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Display Calibration

Enable HDR : Off

: Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Motion Blur Amount : High (Greyed out)

: High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider : Custom

: Custom Texture Pool Size : 4096

: 4096 Shadow Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Water Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The Dark Ages runs smoothly on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 4080 Super is marginally better than the RTX 4080. As such, when you play this game on the 4080 Super, you will probably get around 5 fps more than playing on the standard RTX 4080.

The recommended settings for this game remain the same for the RTX 4080 Super. However, there’s no need to turn down DLAA to DLSS Quality if you want to play at 4K.

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Monitor : Default

: Default Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate

: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate Vertical Sync : Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)

: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing) Present From Compute : On

: On Resolution Scaling Mode : Off

: Off Resolution Scale : 1.00 (Greyed out)

: 1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View : 120

: 120 Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Off

: Off Sharpening : 2.00

: 2.00 Film Grain : 0.00

: 0.00 Upscaler : DLSS

: DLSS DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA DLSS Sharpness : 50%

: 50% DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off FSR : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Sharpness : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Frame Generation : Greyed out

: Greyed out XeSS : Greyed out

: Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Display Calibration

Enable HDR : Off

: Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Motion Blur Amount : High (Greyed out)

: High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider : Custom

: Custom Texture Pool Size : 4096

: 4096 Shadow Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Water Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super can both run DOOM The Dark Ages above 80 fps at max settings (Ultra Nightmare) at 4K resolution. As such, these cards are pretty powerful to run this game smoothly and give you a visually breathtaking experience.

