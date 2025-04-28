  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 28, 2025 10:17 GMT
Oblivion Remastered has arrived for PC (Image via Bethesda)
Oblivion Remastered has arrived for PC (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has arrived on all major platforms, including PC, on April 22, 2025. The game is visually oriented and requires a moderately powerful GPU to run. As such, the minimum GPU required to run this game is AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti.

Ad

The Radeon XT 6900 is one of the recommended GPUs for playing this game, and should run Oblivion Remastered with no issues. That said, we recommend slightly tweaking the settings to get optimum results.

This article highlights the best graphics settings for the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system exceeding the recommended requirements, particularly a Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Best graphics settings for Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the best graphics for running Oblivion Remastered on the Radeon RX 6900 XT:

Graphics

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Select Monitor: Default
  • Resolution Scale: 50
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Show VRAM: As per preference
  • Brightness Intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-Person: 100
  • FOV 3rd-Person: 75
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off

The Screen Space Reflections setting is turned off because it can cause awkward trailing effects around water bodies, especially during first-person play. Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode is also turned off to negate this issue further.

Ad

Players who play in third-person or do not mind these issues can turn these settings on.

Also read: How to improve Oblivion Remastered Motion Blur settings

Quality

  • Quality Level: Custom
  • View Distance Quality: Detect Now
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Foliage Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Global Illumination Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: Medium
  • Post-Processing Quality: Medium
  • Hair Quality: Medium
  • Cloth Quality: Medium
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Off
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Also read: Oblivion Remastered: How to get Sanguine's Rose to summon a Daedra

Ad

Advanced

  • Anti-Aliasing: Off
  • Upscaling Technique: Off

The Upscaling Technique is turned off, as it also causes trailing when the sword or the shield is moved. Those who do not mind this issue can set it to FSR to improve the frame rate.

Check out our other articles on Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications