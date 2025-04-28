Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has arrived on all major platforms, including PC, on April 22, 2025. The game is visually oriented and requires a moderately powerful GPU to run. As such, the minimum GPU required to run this game is AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti.
The Radeon XT 6900 is one of the recommended GPUs for playing this game, and should run Oblivion Remastered with no issues. That said, we recommend slightly tweaking the settings to get optimum results.
This article highlights the best graphics settings for the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT.
Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system exceeding the recommended requirements, particularly a Radeon RX 6900 XT.
Best graphics settings for Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT
Here are the best graphics for running Oblivion Remastered on the Radeon RX 6900 XT:
Graphics
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Select Monitor: Default
- Resolution Scale: 50
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Show VRAM: As per preference
- Brightness Intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-Person: 100
- FOV 3rd-Person: 75
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
The Screen Space Reflections setting is turned off because it can cause awkward trailing effects around water bodies, especially during first-person play. Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode is also turned off to negate this issue further.
Players who play in third-person or do not mind these issues can turn these settings on.
Quality
- Quality Level: Custom
- View Distance Quality: Detect Now
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Hair Quality: Medium
- Cloth Quality: Medium
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Upscaling Technique: Off
The Upscaling Technique is turned off, as it also causes trailing when the sword or the shield is moved. Those who do not mind this issue can set it to FSR to improve the frame rate.
