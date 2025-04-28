Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has arrived on all major platforms, including PC, on April 22, 2025. The game is visually oriented and requires a moderately powerful GPU to run. As such, the minimum GPU required to run this game is AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti.

Ad

The Radeon XT 6900 is one of the recommended GPUs for playing this game, and should run Oblivion Remastered with no issues. That said, we recommend slightly tweaking the settings to get optimum results.

This article highlights the best graphics settings for the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system exceeding the recommended requirements, particularly a Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Best graphics settings for Oblivion Remastered on the RX 6900 XT

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the best graphics for running Oblivion Remastered on the Radeon RX 6900 XT:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 100

100 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

The Screen Space Reflections setting is turned off because it can cause awkward trailing effects around water bodies, especially during first-person play. Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode is also turned off to negate this issue further.

Ad

Players who play in third-person or do not mind these issues can turn these settings on.

Also read: How to improve Oblivion Remastered Motion Blur settings

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance Quality: Detect Now

Detect Now Effects Quality: Medium

Foliage Quality: Medium

Shadow Quality: Medium

Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Medium

Post-Processing Quality: Medium

Hair Quality: Medium

Medium Cloth Quality: Medium

Medium Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Off

Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Also read: Oblivion Remastered: How to get Sanguine's Rose to summon a Daedra

Ad

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Upscaling Technique: Off

The Upscaling Technique is turned off, as it also causes trailing when the sword or the shield is moved. Those who do not mind this issue can set it to FSR to improve the frame rate.

Check out our other articles on Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More