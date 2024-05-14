5 best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming in 2024

Top Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming handle modern AAA titles smoothly. AMD CPUs are powerful, efficient, and offer great value in 2024. Up until a few years ago, Intel processors were the dominant choice for gaming laptops. However, this landscape has been shifted. Team Red's processors have become increasingly competitive, offering strong performance with more cores and threads at comparable prices.

Almost all famous brands including ASUS, HP, Acer, and others now utilize the AMD SoCs in their laptops. Choosing the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming can be quite challenging, given the wide array of options available. To assist you, we've compiled a list of the five most recommended choices.

What are the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming?

1) MSI Bravo 15

Budget-friendly gaming laptop (Image via MSI)

MSI Bravo 15 is an interesting machine for gaming. Unlike other gaming devices, it features a basic design with geometric patterns and a phoenix symbol on the lid. Delivering exceptional gaming performance for its price, it also packs a respectable number of ports. Teaming up with 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, it is one of the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming.

Specifications MSI Bravo 15 Model C7VEK 090 OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) RAM 8GB Storage 512GB Price $999

The battery is not the best in class, but it is impressive. You can get around six hours or more running time on a single charge. Gaming laptops often come with cramming tiny keyboards. However, MSI has utilized all the chassis space to offer a full keyboard with a number pad.

On the downside, the screen is dim compared to other competitors. It does tend to heat up, but for me, it's not a major deal breaker.

Pros:

It offers a decent performance.

Better-than-expected keyboard.

Cons:

The display is less bright.

It is a bulky device.

2) ROG Zephyrus G14

One of the strongest players among the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming (Image via Asus)

The ROG Zephyrus G14 retains the classic design for which the Zephyrus series is known. Nevertheless, it comes with decent specs configurations. You get a 14-inch bright and smooth screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

While you might use additional accessories for gaming, its built-in keyboard and trackpad work flawlessly. However, you only get one-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard.

Specifications ROG Zephyrus G14 Model GA402NU-G14.R74050 OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Display 14-inch QHD+ GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Price $1,199

While the performance is top-notch, you will need to sit by your charging socket to get the best out of the ROG Zephyrus G14. It runs around four hours on normal to average tasks. So if you prioritize battery life, you can consider other best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming mentioned in our list. Besides that, there are not many issues with this device.

Pros:

The keyboard and touchpad are good.

The display is decently bright.

Cons:

Battery life is very short.

3) Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9

One of the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming enthusiasts (Image via Amazon/Lenovo)

If you are a fan of slim and sleek laptops, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 is for you. The design is solid and sturdy. Though you get an aluminum lid, the base is built of plastic. Interestingly, you can open it approximately to the 180-degree mark. Viewing angles are also pretty decent. Overall, it is a great gaming device.

Specifications Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 Model 83DH0042US OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Display 16-inch WQXGA IPS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Price $1,339

The other highlight of the Legion Slim 5 is the speakers. They deliver high-quality sound with no loss of clarity. You can get around ten hours of video playback with a single charge.

Due to the combination of a thin build and high-end configuration, you will need to bear with the noise it produces in resource-intensive tasks. The same feature also contributes to high temperatures at times.

Pros:

It has a sleek design.

It delivers optimal performance.

It boasts an impressive display with a great viewing angle.

Cons:

It has a plastic body.

It gets heated and produces noise on heavy tasks.

4) Acer Nitro 16

Top pick amid the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming (Image via Amazon/Acer)

The Acer Nitro 16 ticks all the boxes when it comes to a decent gaming device. It has a 1920 x 1200 screen, which offers bright and vibrant visuals, a powerful processor for a smooth experience, and a premium gaming device look. It sports flashy graphics lines and an “N” logo representing the Nitro series on the lid.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 Model AN16-41-R1WE OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Display 16-inch WUXGA IPS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Price $1,399

The Acer Nitro 16 also packs a punch with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage, making it a strong contender among the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming. The battery life is impressive, lasting around eight to nine hours during video streaming. However, for highly intensive tasks, the battery life may be somewhat shorter.

On the downside, you might have to deal with some unnecessary software preinstalled on the laptop.

Pros:

It delivers excellent gaming performance.

It has an impressive screen.

The battery life of the laptop is decent.

Cons:

It comes with lots of bloatware.

The speaker output of the device is mediocre.

5) HP OMEN 17

Premium level device by HP (Image via HP)

The OMEN series is popular for its sheer speed and raw performance, and the HP OMEN 17 upholds this reputation. You can play any of your favorite titles without any hiccups.

The screen is quite large, and HP has used DC Dimming technology which controls brightness by adjusting direct current rather than cycling the backlight. This eliminates the screen flickering and delivers a more comfortable viewing experience. The fans operate efficiently with minimal noise.

Specifications HP OMEN 17-db0047nr Model A2AD3UA#ABA OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Display 17.3-inch QHD IPS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Price $1,799

The HP OMEN 17 could top the chart of the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming. However, it falls short because of its price. In my opinion, it is a bit overpriced compared to other competitors. Battery life is short as it runs for only five hours on normal tasks.

By the way, did I mention it is heavy? That’s it, no more complaints.

Pros:

It delivers impressive performance.

It works quietly.

Cons:

It comes with a hefty price tag.

Battery life is short.

That concludes our list of the best Ryzen 7 laptops for gaming. We have tried to mention devices that suit most of the people. However, the list is far from exhaustive.

