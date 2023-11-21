Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2023: Sale dates, discounts, and more

The 2023 Black Friday Sale has kicked off on various online and offline platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, etc. Even though the traditional Black Friday this year falls on November 24, all of these stores already started their sales in October and have been offering tremendous discounts across all ranges of products, including electronics and gadgets. If you want to make the best of your money, you should check out Black Friday deals this holiday season.

This article will highlight the best deals that Walmart is offering on tech and gaming products to help you choose better and compare prices across all platforms.

Walmart Black Friday sale start date

As mentioned, the 2023 Black Friday Sale is already in progress, and some of the best deals of the year on Walmart.com are just one click away. Even though physical retailers might not have access to the Black Friday subscription plans, we still encourage you to inquire with your local retailers to find out if they are participating in the sale and offer discounts.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals to keep an eye on

1) Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED 65-inch

The Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED Smart TV offers incredible picture quality with its 4K OLED display, showing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and amazing contrast. This will be available on Walmart at $1398 (36%off).

With the help of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, this TV comprehends human vision and sound, redefining realism and producing an immersive visual experience. The Bravia XR 4K OLED Smart TV is a great option for those who want the best home theater experience without sacrificing quality.

Features Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED Smart TV Size 65-inch Resolution 4K Display type HDR OLED

2) X-Box Series X Diablo Bundle

With impressive performance and immersive gaming experiences, the Xbox Series X is at the forefront of gaming technology. With its state-of-the-art hardware, which includes a high-speed SSD and a custom AMD processor, the Series X can play 4K games at up to 120 frames per second and supports ray tracing for remarkably lifelike graphics. The console's 1TB SSD allows for easy access to a sizable game library that can be further increased via external storage choices.

Its backward compatibility ensures players enjoy titles from prior Xbox generations with upgraded visuals and performance. Owing to its streamlined appearance and emphasis on providing top-notch gaming experiences, the Xbox Series X continues to be a formidable option for casual as well as enthusiast players. For this sale, it is available at $439 with a discount of 23%.

Features X-Box Series X Storage Gen4 NVMe SSD (825GB usable) CPU Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 GPU AMD RDNA 2 GPU GDDR6 Weight 4.45kg

3) Acer Nitro 27-inch 1500R Gaming Monitor

The Acer Nitro 27-inch 1500R Gaming Monitor is a popular option among gamers worldwide. It has a display that lets you get closer to the action with its 1500R curvature, providing a more immersive and comprehensive vision. Walmart is offering this monitor at a discount of 44% for just $145 during this Black Friday sale.

The WQHD resolution offers clear, detailed images, while the AMD FreeSync technology minimizes screen tearing for a smooth gaming experience. The monitor's movable stand can be adjusted to suit individual tastes for comfort throughout prolonged gaming sessions. This is an excellent option for a high-performance display that also offers excellent visual clarity.

Features Acer 1500R Gaming Monitor Size 27-inch WQHD Resolution 2560x1440 Refresh Rate 170Hz

4) Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS edition is one of the company's latest offerings in this space. The elegant and robust smartwatch comes with various functions designed to improve daily living. This device will be available at Walmart for $329 for the holiday sales.

Its 41mm size combines a vibrant Retina display with a small form factor, making it easy for users to interact with apps, monitor fitness data, and view notifications. When paired with Apple's ecosystem and an extensive selection of apps, the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS edition is an extremely adaptable accessory that can prove essential for a connected and dynamic lifestyle.

Features Apple Watch Series 9 Display Apple Retina Display Screen Size 41mm Battery Life 18 hours

5) Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Featuring a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the iPhone 14 Plus was the first Plus model from Apple. But just like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Plus cannot support high refresh rates. For an 11% discount, this $829 smartphone is a really good deal available during Walmart's Black Friday.

Nevertheless, the phone's 6GB RAM and A15 Bionic CPU make it a strong option. Regarding the contents of the box, the eco-friendly package for the iPhone 14 Plus includes a USB-C Lighting connector, a SIM ejection pin, and an Apple sticker.

Model Apple iPhone 14 Plus Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Processor Apple A15 Bionic Camera 12MP + 12MP (Ultrawide)Front - 12MP Battery 4323mAh, 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless charging

