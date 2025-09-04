Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Steam Deck?

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally arrived, and players across the world are diving into Hornet’s long-awaited adventure in Pharloom. With its fluid combat, atmospheric exploration, challenging boss fights, and not stressing the hardware, the game feels like it was designed for a portable experience. However, many fans are now wondering whether you can play Silksong on the Steam Deck without any issues.

Ad

Is Hollow Knight Silksong available on Steam Deck?

You can absolutely play Hollow Knight Silksong on the Steam Deck. Since the title is available on PC via Steam, it runs smoothly on Valve’s handheld device. Thanks to the Steam Deck’s controller-style layout, Silksong feels almost tailor-made for it. After all, the game’s mechanics and combat are mostly suited for controller input.

Ad

Trending

When it comes to performance, the game is well-optimized, with stable frame rates and minimal loading times, allowing fans to enjoy that fast-paced action they loved in the previous game. The crisp OLED display on the new Steam Deck models also enhances Pharloom’s rich art design, letting players fully appreciate the hand-drawn environments on the go. Whether you’re tackling a lengthy boss gauntlet or exploring hidden pathways, Silksong doesn’t compromise on anything, even in handhelds.

Ad

Also Read: Best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for Steam Deck

Which other handheld consoles is Silksong available on?

Aside from the Steam Deck, Hollow Knight Silksong is also available on the Nintendo Switch (both original and Switch 2), continuing Team Cherry’s strong partnership with the Japanese giant.

If you don’t have either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, the game is available on other handheld devices like the Logitech G Cloud, ASUS ROG Ally, or MSI Claw.

Ad

This new action-platformer is also released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. So, there are multiple options available for you to experience Hornet’s new journey.

Read more Hollow Knight Silksong-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More