Cyber Monday 2022 Sale: 10 best Apple device deals

The Cyber Monday Sale of 2022 is finally here and has come bearing incredible discounts on Apple devices. From smartwatches to laptops, and truly useful accessories, almost everything is available at a discounted price today. Apple as a brand is known for its premium hardware, which is combined with well-optimized software to make reliable devices that last longer than others.

This is why Apple usually charges a premium for its products. That is not true for today though, thanks to the Cyber Monday Sale. We have shortlisted 10 deals on Apple devices that are too good to ignore in this once-a-year mega sale. Take a look at all the deals across various online seller platforms.

MagSafe battery pack, iPad mini 2021, and more amazing deals on Apple devices thanks to Cyber Monday sale

1) Apple MagSafe Charger (for $29.99 on Amazon)

The convenience of fast wireless charging is always appreciated by those who are short on time thanks to their work and its demands. Apple's MagSafe wireless charger can swiftly charge compatible devices like the iPhone 12 and higher and even works for Airpods.

The cable that comes with it is type C supported and can charge with a power of 15W. This is nowhere near the fastest charging speed offered for Android devices, and wireless charging is still incredibly convenient. The product was earlier available for $39 and the Cyber Monday sale sees its price drop to $29.99.

2) Apple MagSafe battery pack (for $74.99 on Amazon)

The MagSafe battery pack from Apple is recommended for those who are always on the fly and can barely spare long charging cycles at any given time. Depending on the model you have, this MagSafe can easily add a 30% to 70% extra charge for your phone.

With its precisely aligned magnets, the battery pack stays on without any hassle and provides a backup to the phone as and when needed. Apple claims the battery pack works with 15W charging and can even support 20W adapters. The item was earlier available for $99, and on Cyber Monday can be purchased for $74.99.

3) Apple Watch SE 1st Gen GPS 40 mm (for $149 at Walmart)

Watch SE is a comparatively cheaper offering from Apple, but it is still one of the best smartwatches in the market. It comes with almost all the bells and whistles that Apple's higher-end smartwatches use, albeit with some compromises.

The watch is capable of answering calls and making payments from your wrist, while also supporting a lot of workout modes, both indoor and outdoor. The built-in compass is great for hiking and even comes with an emergency SOS feature to alert families and authorities when needed.

It is rare to get a smartwatch as accurate as this in fitness tracking, during the Cyber Monday Sale of 2022. The watch earlier cost $279 and is now available at a discounted price of $149.

4) Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Gen (for $199.99 on Target)

In the 2nd gen of the Airpods line-up, Apple has managed to up the game even more. With an in-built H2 chip, provided for superior audio performance and battery life, Airpod Pro has significantly improved over the last gen. Apple also claims at least twice as effective noise cancelation over the last gen.

The backup battery lasts around six hours with noise cancelation enabled, and close to 30 hours with a charging case. Additionally, Apple has ensured that you still get to hear the world around you even at maximum volume, thanks to Adaptive Transparency technology. This is a great deal for Cyber Monday as the product will be available for $199.99, as compared to its original price of $249.

5) Apple Watch SE GPS 2nd Gen 40mm (for $229.99 on Target)

With the 2nd Gen Watch SE, Apple has managed to improve performance by as much as twenty percent. At a slightly higher cost than the previous generation SE watches, 2nd gen offers more sophisticated features like crash detection and a dedicated medication-tracking app.

With the Cyber Monday discounts, this watch that was earlier available for $249.99 can be bought for $229.99 with four months of free Fitness+ with Target Circle. Apple has also improved fitness and heart rate tracking in 2nd gen SE watches.

6) Apple iPad 2021 10.2 inch with WiFi (for $279.99 on Target)

Given the simple fact that Apple supports its devices the longest with timely software patches and updates, even a year-old iPad makes a lot of sense for people looking to get a lightweight device as capable and powerful as any tablet. The iPad supports Wi-Fi while giving a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Apple's Sillicon A13 ensures smooth and fast operation not just while performing day-to-day tasks, but in tasks like video editing as well. The presence of touch ID ensures reliable security, while the retina display offers brilliant colors. This is certainly one of the better deals this Cyber Monday as the product was earlier being sold for $329.99, and can now be purchased for $279.99.

7) Apple iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi (for $399.99 down from $499.99 on Target)

Do not let the mini moniker confuse you. The iPad mini 2021 rocks an A15 bionic with its neural chip, making it one of the fastest and most powerful devices, even going into the next year. The iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6 standard and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Like the regular iPad, the device comes with a secure touch ID and an incredibly gorgeous 8.3-inch liquid retina display with patented true-tone technology. Apple has also provided a digital pencil that is magnetically placed with the device, and charges wirelessly. The device was earlier being sold with a price tag of $499.99 and is now available for $399.99 till the end of the Cyber Monday sale.

8) Apple Airpod Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones (for $449 on Amazon)

Audiophiles who enjoy music quality above all else should prioritize over-ear headphones over in-ear devices like Airpods. In this Cyber Monday Sale, the Airpod Max is available for a low price of $449 on Amazon, as compared to its usual price of $549.

They feature a tried and tested Apple H1 chip combined with features like active noise cancelation, a transparency mode for not missing out on ambient sound, and a digital crown placed on the chassis for effortless volume controls. The device is also designed with memory foam to prevent the need to constantly change head adjustments.

9) Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular 49 mm (for $739 on Amazon)

Compared to the previous generation, Apple Watch Ultra offers longer battery life and better emergency features like crash detection. The watch works with a cellular plan as well, which means there will not be a dearth of connectivity in the absence of Wi-Fi.

It is perhaps the only certified smartwatch for scuba diving with a depth of 40 meters and water resistance of up to 100 meters. The display brightness is around 2000 nits, which is at least twice as bright as a series 8 watch.

One unique aspect of this watch, which makes it a must-have during this Cyber Monday Sale, is its compass and GPS-based backtracking. People who enjoy a lot of outdoor wilderness activities like trekking have a reliable feature to fall back on. The watch was earlier available for $799, and can now be purchased for $739 during the ongoing sale.

10) 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 chip 13 inch (for $749 on Amazon)

This product may not be suitable for gaming, but there is perhaps no device like a MacBook that is as reliable in tasks like designing, editing, and creating. The M1 chip has changed laptops for the better. Being a home-grown silicon, the advantage of unparalleled optimization is clearly noticeable as the device conquers extensive tasks with ease.

Apple also claims an impressive 18 hours of battery life, which is more than enough to last a full working day and then some more. The product also includes a backlit keyboard, fast SSD, punchy retina display, Touch ID, and more, making it one of the best deals for the Cyber Monday sale this year. The item is available on sale for $749, as compared to its initial price of $999.

The clock is ticking and Cyber Monday stocks will soon come to an end too. It's better to hurry up and get these deals before they become unattainable.

