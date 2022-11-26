Cyber Monday Sale offers discounted gaming-related hardware across various reseller platforms. There is a discount on the latest consoles and PC components like graphics cards, CPUs, and even gaming laptops.

Hyo CheetiBurd 🐤 @HyoPone Yesterday I bought my first Gaming laptop since 2006. An MSI GF36 10SC.



i5 10500H 2.5ghz

Nvidia 1650 4GB

8GB Ram

256GB NVME SSD, with a 2.5 a lot inside to expand.



Gaming laptops offer a unique approach to gaming in general. For someone who doesn't want to build their gaming PC and prefers something portable like a console and yet as powerful as a PC, gaming laptops offer a good balance.

Over the years, many OEMs have delved into making excellent gaming laptops. Gone are the days when gaming laptops were far more underpowered than their PC counterparts and offered bad thermal solutions.

Today's gaming laptops are beastly machines that don't cost a bomb and can easily last you at least five years when treated with care and thought. All this while competing well enough with a similarly specced PC. The following are some things to keep in mind as you browse Cyber Monday deals.

Note: The opinions expressed by the writer are based on performance benchmark tests.

Cyber Monday is the best time to pick up a powerful new machine

1)Processor and Graphics Cards are crucial for any setup

If two crucial factors make or break a gaming setup, it's an underpowered processor and an incapable graphics card. Gamers looking to game at a resolution of 1080p and 60 fps should aim for laptops that offer a quad-core processor or more.

Similarly, a more powerful CPU and an equally capable GPU are required for resolutions higher than 1080p. It is also crucial not to choose a laptop whose processor is beyond one to two generations old. Usually, sales such as Cyber Monday exclusively offer newer laptops, but it is always good to check their generation year.

Processors like AMD's Ryzen 5 5000 series CPUs are great value for money as they offer excellent performance for 1080p targeted gaming. One can also consider Intel's 11th-gen or 12th-gen offering in the i5 series or higher. Both these CPU lineups are more than capable of pushing high frames at 1080p gaming.

At the same time, opting for an even higher resolution, processors like the Ryzen 7 and 9 series and Intel's Core i7 and i9 offer the most performance benefits.

With the processor in mind, it is essential to consider a suitable graphics card for which the CPU won't act as a bottleneck. The selection is almost always done correctly by the OEMs. That's because if they provide an underwhelming GPU with a high-end processor, the results will be disappointing.

For example, if one has 1440p or QHD gaming in mind, a good combination laptop would have Ryzen 5/7 or Intel i5/i7 combined with a GPU like AMD's 6700 or Nvidia's 3070. There are plenty of value propositions for such combinations on sale during Cyber Monday.

2) Storage and RAM are essential for fast load times and higher FPS

SSD is a must-have for any decent workstation, let alone a gaming device. SSDs enable ultra-fast data transfer speeds between various components of the device. On top of that, if the laptop comes with an NVMe SSD drive, it will be capable of loading data at a fast speed. This will be apparent in the map loading times in the game itself. A laptop with a hard disk drive should be ignored if possible.

Developers recommend at least 8 GB of RAM to play most AAA titles today. It is, however, better to go for a laptop that offers 16 GB, or at the very least, upgradeable to 16 GB later. Another essential factor to know about laptop selection based on RAM is its CAS latency and memory speed.

CAS latency should be as low as possible. CL16 or C16 usually denotes it on most OEM specifications pages. As for memory speed, the higher, the better. Usually, a minimum of 3200 MHz is considered the minimum ideal speed for RAM. Many resellers have set filters on their Cyber Monday page to allow users to sort through the hardware using such criteria.

3) Backlit Keyboard, Fast Connectivity, and Long Battery Life add to the experience

The device is as good as its battery. That's not just true for a phone but also for any portable device, such as a gaming laptop. Having a decent battery life is paramount in a gaming laptop because it ensures extended portability. A battery life of four hours or higher is suitable for a quick game session while away from power.

A laptop with WiFi 6 connectivity or even WiFi 6E would stay relevant longer at ever-increasing data speeds per generation. It is also wise to look out for Bluetooth version 5 or higher.

Of course, if a laptop meets most of your criteria but lacks some connectivity features, it is possible to get an external adapter in Cyber Monday sales too. This, however, will come at the cost of aesthetics.

Lastly, having a decent keyboard with a reasonable critical travel distance and tactile feel is always recommended. Moreover, a backlit keyboard is a must-have feature on any gaming laptop. Cyber Monday offers many such well-equipped laptops at bargain prices.

4) Screen quality and thermal design are a must to consider

It is preferable to go for a laptop with an IPS panel over any other type. IPS panels have the best viewing angles, color reproduction, and response times. In the olden days, TN panels had better response times than other technologies. This time, you will be hard-pressed to find any TN panel laptops for the Cyber Monday Sale.

But with the advancement of screen technology, IPS panels have caught up with TN regarding response times. Getting a laptop that offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz or higher is also crucial. This ensures a smooth gaming experience at a bare minimum of 60 fps. Many modern gaming laptops with 60 Hz screens or higher are available at affordable prices in the Cyber Monday Sale.

Finally, one should always check out the reviews of the shortlisted laptops to see how good the thermals are. Bad thermals can severely impact the life of a gaming laptop. Preferably, a thermal vent behind the chassis is recommended, rather than one underneath it. This design ensures good heat dissipation where the exhaust is not blocked by the surface below.

The Cyber Monday sale has brought a wide variety of offers on gaming laptops. With this information in hand, an informed decision is possible, thus eliminating any chance of regret later.

