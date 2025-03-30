Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

Inzoi, the latest life simulator, has gained quite a bit of popularity in its early access stage. In fact, the game has amassed 87K+ active players on Steam, as of writing. Fans are clearly loving it, but a lot of users are still unable to play this game smoothly due to its higher system requirements.
Many Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU owners are struggling in Inzoi. However, our optimized game settings can push the frame rates to 60 FPS without sacrificing the visuals too much.
This article provides all the optimized settings for Inzoi on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3050.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the minimum system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920x1080.
The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB
The Nvidia RTX 3050 with 8GB memory is the best variant, which will deliver a decent experience in the game. It can play Inzoi at 1080p with 60 FPS as long as you apply the optimized set of graphics settings.
You will find all the best settings for RTX 3050 8GB below:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Low
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: Medium
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
Also read: How to install the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi
The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB
The Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB is the lower-powered variant of the regular RTX 3050. On top of that, this GPU has lower memory, which further degrades the performance of modern games.
However, if you apply the following settings, Inzoi will run at 60 FPS with decent visual fidelity:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: Low
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: Low
- Background Detail Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Post-Processing Quality: Very Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Very Low
- Plant Density and Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
This concludes the list of all the best Inzoi settings for the Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB and 3050 6GB models. These settings will help you play the game with 60 FPS while delivering a decent graphical fidelity.
Check out the graphics settings for other GPUs:
- Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
- Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4090
- Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti
- Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super