Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

Inzoi, the latest life simulator, has gained quite a bit of popularity in its early access stage. In fact, the game has amassed 87K+ active players on Steam, as of writing. Fans are clearly loving it, but a lot of users are still unable to play this game smoothly due to its higher system requirements.

Many Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU owners are struggling in Inzoi. However, our optimized game settings can push the frame rates to 60 FPS without sacrificing the visuals too much.

This article provides all the optimized settings for Inzoi on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3050.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the minimum system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920x1080.

The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 with 8GB memory is the best variant, which will deliver a decent experience in the game. It can play Inzoi at 1080p with 60 FPS as long as you apply the optimized set of graphics settings.

You will find all the best settings for RTX 3050 8GB below:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Low

: Low Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Background Detail Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Medium

: Medium Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Low

: Low Plant Density and Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Low

The best Inzoi settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB is the lower-powered variant of the regular RTX 3050. On top of that, this GPU has lower memory, which further degrades the performance of modern games.

However, if you apply the following settings, Inzoi will run at 60 FPS with decent visual fidelity:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Balanced

: Balanced Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Low

: Low Lighting Display Distance : Medium

: Medium Object Display Distance : Low

: Low Background Detail Quality : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Medium

: Medium Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Effects Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Plant Density and Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Low

This concludes the list of all the best Inzoi settings for the Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB and 3050 6GB models. These settings will help you play the game with 60 FPS while delivering a decent graphical fidelity.

Check out the graphics settings for other GPUs:

