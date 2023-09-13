iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: What's new in this year's Apple flagship phone?

Apple enthusiasts can pre-order the much-awaited iPhone 15 starting September 15, 2023. While certain features, such as a 6.1-inch display, remain unchanged from the iPhone 14, there are notable upgrades to bear in mind. So, if you're considering purchasing the latest iPhone and want to know what sets it apart from its predecessor, this article will provide a comprehensive overview.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Five key differences

Design

Dynamic Island is now available on the standard iPhone. (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 has the Dynamic Island design on its front, which grants users an exceptional experience. It responds to your actions and alerts with ease, making it truly intuitive. Its fluidity is something to behold. Alternatively, the iPhone 14's standard models didn't include this aspect; only Pro models have it.

The iPhone 15's new design showcases a unique feature where color is infused throughout the back glass material using a custom dual-ion exchange process. The aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure adds to the durability of the latest iPhone, making it a robust device.

Last year's iPhone isn't as durable as this year's. But with the Ceramic Shield, the front of the iPhone 15 is now tougher than any other smartphone glass. In addition, the new iPhone is now splash, water, and dust resistant.

The latest iPhone's color options include:

Pink

Yellow

Green

Blue

Black

Display

15's maximum brightness now reaches up to 2000 nits (Image via Apple)

Utilizing OLED technology, the iPhone 15 resembles its predecessor by showcasing a brilliant Super Retina XDR display. It provides a fantastic viewing experience, with thinner borders, rich colors, and support for Dolby Vision.

Differing from last year's model, the recent iPhone possesses a heightened peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, eclipsing the iPhone 14's 1200 nits. While beaming in the rays of sunlight, the 15's maximum brightness is boosted to 2000 nits, a twofold increase compared to the iPhone 14.

At 6.1 inches, the screen size of both models remains unchanged. However, if a bigger display with the same capabilities is desired, the 15 Plus at 6.7 inches is an option. Despite the size, the new contoured edge on the aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure gives both models a better feel in hand.

Camera quality

The latest iPhone is equipped with an advanced camera system (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 is equipped with an advanced camera system not found in its predecessor, the iPhone 14. A standout feature of this new iPhone model is its cutting-edge 48 MP Main camera, a drastic improvement over the 12 MP of the iPhone 14. Precision is key with the newest iPhone's camera, which boasts a quad-pixel sensor and fast autofocus, thanks to its 100% focus pixels.

For storing and sharing, the new iPhone has a practical image size due to its camera system's use of computational photography. A larger two-micron pixel created by grouping four pixels allows for excellent light capture. The image is then combined with a super-high-resolution image by the photonic engine to enrich detail.

On top of that, there's a new 2x Telephoto option available for capturing photos and 4K videos with optical quality. The Telephoto camera's aperture size is f/16, matching that of the standard camera, with sensor-shift optical image stabilization, all operated at 12 MP.

Performance

The standard model of the new iPhone is powered by A16 Bionic (Image via Apple)

On the iPhone 15, the A16 Bionic has been implemented as a standout improvement from the A15 on the iPhone 14. It's known for its impressive speed, power, and efficiency and is a necessary component to support the new iPhone's array of advanced capabilities. This processor made its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

With 50% more memory bandwidth than its A15 Bionic predecessor, the A16's 5-core GPU is a powerhouse for graphics-intensive games. Furthermore, its 16-core Neural Engine protects your privacy by performing various tasks, from computational photography to transcribing Live Voicemails.

Following that, the 6-core CPU has two high-performance cores that are faster and use 20% less power than the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 model still manages to have an all-day battery life, even with all its additional features. Additionally, its four high-efficiency cores can handle daily tasks with ease.

Connectivity

The transition from Lightning to USB-C marks a revolutionary change in the latest edition of the iPhone series. The entry-level version will adopt USB-C 2.0, surprisingly offering near-identical transmission rates compared to the iPhone 14's Lightning port.

If your tech setup doesn't typically rely on USB-C or you're not used to using it, going for the latest iPhone might not be the wisest move. It's especially risky if your setup relies on Lightning ports to interface with high-end peripherals. You might find yourself needing to buy adapters or even whole new gadgets to cater to the new iPhone.

Endnotes

With the iPhone 15, you're getting upgraded performance, camera improvements, and a fresh design, among other upgrades. However, it's worth mentioning that the 256 GB model starts at $799, which is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14's starting price. The iPhone 14 starts at $699 and only has 128 GB of storage. Interestingly, the 256 GB option for the iPhone 14 matches the same price point as the newer model.

Buying an iPhone 14 can be a clever move if you possess numerous Lightning cables and add-ons and want to keep using them for a long time. This way, you can be certain of the continued usage of your existing accessories for many more years to come.

If you're seeking full immersion in the land of Apple's latest and greatest, then the iPhone 15 might be the ticket; it's replete with elevated features that make it truly worth the investment.