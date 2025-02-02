Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3050 8GB

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PC with much fanfare, and it runs great on systems with premium Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs or higher. However, the same cannot be said for a budget graphics card like the RTX 3050 8GB since it doesn't have a lot of CUDA cores. Nonetheless, the game can still run well on this GPU if you apply the correct settings.
In this article, we present all the best graphics settings for running Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3050 8GB.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.
The best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for RTX 3050
The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB is a decently powerful GPU that can play the new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 smoothly at 60+ FPS if you apply the correct graphics settings in the game. However, this doesn't apply to the RTX 3050 6GB variant, which has different specs and performance capabilities.
The following settings will provide the best results on an RTX 3050 8GB GPU:
Display Mode
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
- HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
- HDR Paper White: As per preference
Upscaling
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
Texture
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: 4x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Medium
Ray Tracing
- RayTracing Preset: Off
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray-Traced Interiors: Off
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Off
- RayTracing Object Range: 0
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?
Geometry
- Level of Detail: Low
- Traffic Density: Medium
- Crowd Density: Medium
- Hair Quality: Low
- Weather Particle Quality: Medium
Camera Effects
- Depth of Field: Low
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 2
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Fullscreen Effects: Off
- Screen Shake: Off
With these graphics settings, your Nvidia RTX 3050 should deliver a smooth 60+ FPS gaming experience and an acceptable level of graphical fidelity with this title. Without ray tracing, the visual experience won't be as good as other high-end RTX GPUs, but it will be decent enough as long as you apply the above settings correctly.
