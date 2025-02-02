Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3050 8GB

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PC with much fanfare, and it runs great on systems with premium Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs or higher. However, the same cannot be said for a budget graphics card like the RTX 3050 8GB since it doesn't have a lot of CUDA cores. Nonetheless, the game can still run well on this GPU if you apply the correct settings.

In this article, we present all the best graphics settings for running Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3050 8GB.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

The best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for RTX 3050

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings page on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB is a decently powerful GPU that can play the new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 smoothly at 60+ FPS if you apply the correct graphics settings in the game. However, this doesn't apply to the RTX 3050 6GB variant, which has different specs and performance capabilities.

The following settings will provide the best results on an RTX 3050 8GB GPU:

Display Mode

Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Window Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 60

: 60 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

Brightness : 50

: 50 Contrast : 50

: 50 HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor) HDR Max Luminance : As per preference

: As per preference HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : DLSS

: DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Texture

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering: 4x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Ray Tracing

RayTracing Preset : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Reflections : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Interiors : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Shadows : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Geometry Detail : Off

: Off RayTracing Object Range : 0

: 0 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry

Level of Detail : Low

: Low Traffic Density : Medium

: Medium Crowd Density : Medium

: Medium Hair Quality : Low

: Low Weather Particle Quality: Medium

Camera Effects

Depth of Field : Low

: Low Bloom : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Vignette : Off

: Off Motion Blur Strength : 0

: 0 Field of View : 2

: 2 Film Grain Strength : 0

: 0 Fullscreen Effects : Off

: Off Screen Shake: Off

With these graphics settings, your Nvidia RTX 3050 should deliver a smooth 60+ FPS gaming experience and an acceptable level of graphical fidelity with this title. Without ray tracing, the visual experience won't be as good as other high-end RTX GPUs, but it will be decent enough as long as you apply the above settings correctly.

