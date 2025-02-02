Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5080

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PC, and fans are having a great time with it. With the PC release, the game received some significant graphical upgrades and better ray-tracing capabilities, so a lot of graphical horsepower is needed to run it. The newly released Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU can deliver that power and run the game stably at 60 FPS with a 4K resolution, as long as the right graphics settings are used.
In this article, you will find all the best settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 5080.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for RTX 5080?
The RTX 5080 is one of the latest and greatest gaming GPUs from Nvidia, and it can even play games with high ray tracing without any issues. The raw performance of this graphics card is extremely good, and it can run Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at 4K resolution with a stable 60 FPS if you apply the following settings:
Display Mode
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
- HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
- HDR Paper White: As per preference
Upscaling
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
Texture
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow
- Shadow Quality: High
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing
- RayTracing Preset: Custom
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: High
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Very High
- RayTracing Object Range: 7
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Legacy
Geometry
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: High
- Crowd Density: High
- Hair Quality: High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 2
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: Off
The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 without degrading the visuals at all. The game will look absolutely breathtaking and you will have a great time playing it. Just make sure to apply all the aforementioned settings correctly.
