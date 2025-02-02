Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5080

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PC, and fans are having a great time with it. With the PC release, the game received some significant graphical upgrades and better ray-tracing capabilities, so a lot of graphical horsepower is needed to run it. The newly released Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU can deliver that power and run the game stably at 60 FPS with a 4K resolution, as long as the right graphics settings are used.

In this article, you will find all the best settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 5080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for RTX 5080?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings page on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The RTX 5080 is one of the latest and greatest gaming GPUs from Nvidia, and it can even play games with high ray tracing without any issues. The raw performance of this graphics card is extremely good, and it can run Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at 4K resolution with a stable 60 FPS if you apply the following settings:

Display Mode

Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Window Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 60

: 60 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

Brightness : 50

: 50 Contrast : 50

: 50 HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor) HDR Max Luminance : As per preference

: As per preference HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : DLSS

: DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Texture

Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

Shadow Quality : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

RayTracing Preset : Custom

: Custom Ray-Traced Reflections : High

: High Ray-Traced Interiors : High

: High Ray-Traced Shadows : High

: High Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Ray-Traced Geometry Detail : Very High

: Very High RayTracing Object Range : 7

: 7 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Legacy

Geometry

Level of Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Traffic Density : High

: High Crowd Density : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects

Depth of Field : High

: High Bloom : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Vignette : Off

: Off Motion Blur Strength : 0

: 0 Field of View : 2

: 2 Film Grain Strength : 0

: 0 Fullscreen Effects : On

: On Screen Shake: Off

The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 without degrading the visuals at all. The game will look absolutely breathtaking and you will have a great time playing it. Just make sure to apply all the aforementioned settings correctly.

