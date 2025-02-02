  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5080

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5080

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 02, 2025 19:44 GMT
Picture of Spider-Man 2 with ASUS RTX 5080
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with ASUS RTX 5080 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC || ASUS)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PC, and fans are having a great time with it. With the PC release, the game received some significant graphical upgrades and better ray-tracing capabilities, so a lot of graphical horsepower is needed to run it. The newly released Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU can deliver that power and run the game stably at 60 FPS with a 4K resolution, as long as the right graphics settings are used.

In this article, you will find all the best settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 5080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for RTX 5080?

Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2 graphics settings page on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings page on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The RTX 5080 is one of the latest and greatest gaming GPUs from Nvidia, and it can even play games with high ray tracing without any issues. The raw performance of this graphics card is extremely good, and it can run Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at 4K resolution with a stable 60 FPS if you apply the following settings:

also-read-trending Trending

Display Mode

  • Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
  • Window Mode: Borderless
  • Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Refresh Rate: 60
  • Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

  • Brightness: 50
  • Contrast: 50
  • HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
  • HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
  • HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: DLSS
  • Upscale Quality: Quality
  • Upscale Sharpness: 0
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom

Texture

  • Texture Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

  • RayTracing Preset: Custom
  • Ray-Traced Reflections: High
  • Ray-Traced Interiors: High
  • Ray-Traced Shadows: High
  • Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Very High
  • RayTracing Object Range: 7
  • DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Legacy

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?

Geometry

  • Level of Detail: Ultra
  • Traffic Density: High
  • Crowd Density: High
  • Hair Quality: High
  • Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects

  • Depth of Field: High
  • Bloom: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Vignette: Off
  • Motion Blur Strength: 0
  • Field of View: 2
  • Film Grain Strength: 0
  • Fullscreen Effects: On
  • Screen Shake: Off

The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 without degrading the visuals at all. The game will look absolutely breathtaking and you will have a great time playing it. Just make sure to apply all the aforementioned settings correctly.

Check out our best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings for other GPUs:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी