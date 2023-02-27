Poco X4 GT vs Poco F4 5G: Which phone should you choose in 2023?

The Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4 5 are two devices from the brand's most recent mobile range, unveiled in the middle of 2022. When Poco officially announced what would be in these new handsets, the community buzzed thanks to their specifications.

The brand offers these variations at two different price points. The F4 5G has better specifications than the two, but that doesn't mean the X4 GT is lightweight.

These latest models have a cost, though. While one variant is the least expensive, the other has a noticeable markup. Because the worth of any object is heavily influenced by its price, this presents an interesting dilemma for consumers. Although the Poco X4 GT has more upscale features, is it a better deal?

Let's examine the features and prices of the two mobiles.

The Poco F4 5G is better than the Poco X4 GT in terms of raw hardware

After the recent devices became available worldwide, Poco published a complete overview of both features. As expected, due to its cheaper pricing, the Poco X4 GT lacks some features compared to the F4 5G. However, it competes with its more expensive variant in some crucial regions, increasing its value.

Model Poco X4 GT Poco F4 5G Price Starts from $312.24 Starts from $378 Processor Mediatek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2460) 6.7-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) RAM 8 GB 6, 8,12 GB ROM 128/256 GB 128/256 GB Battery 5,080 mAh, 67W fast charging 4,500 mAh, 45W fast charging Camera 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP micro, 16 MP selfie camera 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP micro, 20 MP selfie camera

The Poco X4 GT has a 6.6" screen, while the F4 5G has a 6.7" display. They do not differ significantly in terms of screen size. The former device provides a peak brightness of 650 nits, while the latter provides a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Although X4 GT has an IPS LCD screen, and F4 5G features an AMOLED display, the screens' usability and pixel densities are more or less identical. Furthermore, the F4 5G has a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the X4 GT has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Moreover, they also have two different screen-to-body ratios. The F4 5G has an 86.6 screen-to-body ratio, while the X4 GT has an 85.1 screen-to-body ratio.

Regarding the processor, the two devices couldn't be any different. The Poco X4 GT features MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Android 12, and MIUI 13 as its operating system, Octa-core CPU, and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. Meanwhile, the Poco F4 5G comes with the Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G processor, Octa-core CPU, and Adreno 650 GPU. It also features Android 12, which is upgradable to Android 13, and MIUI 14.2 as its operating system.

The storage options that come with these two devices are more or less identical. They both feature 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, and 256GB ROM 8GB RAM internal storage. However, the F4 model additionally comes with the option of 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, and 256GB ROM 12GB RAM. In terms of specifications, there isn't much of a difference, but in a few years, the 12 GB RAM might be helpful.

The Poco X4 GT and F4 5G do not have a significant difference in terms of the camera. They both house a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP microlens. However, they differ slightly when it comes to the front camera. The former has a selfie camera of 16 MP, while the latter comes with a front camera of 20 MP. Both of these selfie cameras support 1080p videos at @30fps.

The Poco X4 GT has a significantly better battery capacity than the F4 5G model. It has a 5080 mAh, 67W wired battery, which can be fully charged in 46 minutes. On the other hand, the F4 5G model has a 4500 mAh, 67W wired battery, which one can fully charge in just 38 minutes.

Which one offers the best price-to-quality ratio?

The Poco X4 GT is available for about $310, while the Poco F4 5G costs $378. When customers select a more expensive setup, the price difference between the two types is apparent. Yet, despite its higher cost, the Poco F4 5G is the suggested option.

Although both devices have had general updates, F4 5G has seen the most advancements. Beyond the larger screen, tech enthusiasts from all over the world have praised its processor.

While the Poco X4 GT has a bigger battery and better screen density, the F4 5G has a better processor. When given a choice, customers should choose Snapdragon 870 5G any day over Mediatek Dimensity 8100.

The Poco F4 5G has dominated the market regarding basic specifications. However, better hardware has a cost and considering that is essential. The price of the F4 5G starts at $378 for the 128 8GB RAM version and may change if the customer prefers to go for the better version with more internal storage.

It appears to be easier to find these handsets, as they are available from merchants like Amazon. The devices are additionally available for purchase on a website called Ali Express.

The user's desired option will also ultimately affect the pricing. However, as it comes in four different versions, users might find the Poco F4 5G as the superior option. As mentioned earlier, it has a better processor and a bigger screen size than the X4 GT model.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

