7 things to expect at iPhone 15 Apple September 2023 event

As September 12 dawns on us, anticipation mounts for Apple's iPhone 15 event, with everyone eager to witness the new iPhone lineup and its impressive array of features. But this year's event promises to be more than just a phone launch. Keep an eye out for other exciting gadgets and surprises that Apple has in store. It is shaping up to be a memorable event full of excellent innovations.

The Apple September 2023 event is fast approaching, and we've been privy to a wealth of rumors leading up to it. Here are the top seven announcements you can anticipate from the tech giant.

iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Series 9, and other announcements we can expect at the Apple September event

1) iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

This year, Apple is anticipated to uphold its existing four-iPhone collection, including the familiar 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Yet, in contrast to the previous year's models, these will exhibit a USB-C port. While last year's standard iPhones possessed a notch, the incoming ones will take on the Dynamic Island approach.

In a move that users are sure to appreciate, the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ will be equipped with the powerful A16 chip that was previously exclusive to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and uLTRA. Additionally, the 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 aperture will be prominently featured to provide users with crisper, clearer images even in low lighting conditions.

2) iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra

The 6.7-inch ‌15 Ultra and the 6.1-inch ‌15 Pro‌ are the two predicted Pro ‌iPhone‌ models that could potentially be the most exciting models to be unveiled. A new chassis, complete with thinner, elegantly curved bezels fashioned from a lightweight titanium material, has been rumored to be the wine that Apple has been keeping bottled for its forthcoming creation.

What's more, these devices are expected to boast an Action button, inspired by the ever-so-popular Apple Watch Ultra, instead of a mundane mute button. And if that wasn't enough, all four models will come with USB-C ports. But it's believed that the ‌Pro‌ variants will move at warp speed using either USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt, transmitting data at lightning speeds.

Equipped with a new three-nanometer process, the Pro models will feature the A17 chip. The biggest new camera feature, a periscope zoom function, will be available exclusively on the 15 Ultra and is speculated to provide 5x or 6x zoom.

3) Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

It may appear that the upcoming Apple event will introduce the Watch Series 8. There may be a chance for a fresh hue to be unveiled, specifically a pink shade, as MacRumors has speculated. The battery life for the Series 9 might be better since it will likely be powered by a new S9 chip, according to Bloomberg. This chip will enhance performance and efficiency.

As ShrimpApplePro's X (formerly Twitter) post suggests, a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in the works. It'll be faster and come with a sleek black titanium finish. This update is expected to follow up on the gadget's debut last year.

4) New iPhone cases

Apple is reportedly ditching leather cases for the ‌iPhone 15‌ series and embracing a sustainable alternative. Multiple sources have confirmed this. The next-gen cases will be made with something called FineWoven, a woven fabric material. The word on the street is that this eco-friendly alternative is set to become the brand's new standard.

Although it's certain that leather will be given a miss, it's uncertain if the new material will replace it at Apple's September event. Numerous insiders have shared the lowdown, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman doubled down on these reports by affirming that Apple is experimenting with novel materials in lieu of leather.

5) A better look at Vision Pro

There was a buzz among enthusiasts when Apple's Vision Pro VR headset was revealed. With its next-generation features, this product brings forth some major advancements.

The good news is that we will most likely get a closer look at the VR headset at the Apple event. Although it may not be released this year, we could possibly try out the demo.

6) Price increase of iPhones

At the Apple event, attendees can anticipate the announcement of exceptional advancements. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models may experience a rise in cost compared to the iPhone 14 models.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, predicts that the 15 Ultra will cost $100 more when compared to the current Pro models. This means that the 15 Pro will be priced at $1099, while the starting price of the 15 Ultra will begin at $1199.

The increase in price for the upcoming iPhone 15 may not affect the smaller Pro version, according to TrendForce researchers. Rather, they predict that the Ultra model will see a bump in price. They also predict that the 15 Pro will maintain its $999 starting price point, but the Ultra will see a price increase.

7) USB-C AirPods

With the eventual adoption of a USB-C port for the iPhone 15 models, the AirPods Pro 2 will also be updated with a USB-C charging case, replacing the current Lightning case.

One can expect the same ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 as before but with an updated charging port. No other hardware changes are included.

This concludes our selection of the most anticipated revelations predicted from Apple's September event.