WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3050 4GB and 6GB laptops

WWE 2K25 is slated for release on March 14, 2025, but users who purchased the premium editions of the game can play it now. They don't need to wait till the official release date. While it's a 2025 title, a cheaper gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is enough to play WWE 2K25.

However, not every RTX 3050 laptop GPU is built equally. One variant features 4 GB memory and another has 6 GB. Therefore, the game settings must be adjusted for each graphics chip to get the best performance possible.

In this article, you will find all the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for both RTX 3050 4GB and 6GB laptop variants.

Note: The settings provided below are based on WWE 2K25's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

The best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for RTX 3050 Laptop 4GB variant

WWE 2K25 graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU was released in 2021 with 4GB of memory. It is a fantastic graphics chip and can play many games at 1080p with 60 FPS. WWE 2K25 can be played on this laptop's GPU at 1080p 60 FPS as long as you apply the following graphics settings:

Graphics Device : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Texture Quality : Standard

: Standard Monitor : 1

: 1 Windowed Mode : No

: No Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 VSync : No

: No Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz Action Camera FPS : 60

: 60 Shadows : On

: On Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anti-Alias : TAA

: TAA Reflections : Medium

: Medium Dynamic Upscaling : AMD FSR 1

: AMD FSR 1 Sharpness : 5

: 5 Depth of Field : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Audience Density : 80

: 80 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

The best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for RTX 3050 Laptop 6GB variant

The Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop 6GB GPU was released a year after the release of the 4GB variant. This graphics chip not only comes with more memory but also has higher core clock and memory speeds, making it a decent upgrade over the 4GB variant.

Here are all the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 3050 Laptop 6GB GPU:

Graphics Device : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Texture Quality : High

: High Monitor : 1

: 1 Windowed Mode : No

: No Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 VSync : No

: No Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Action Camera FPS : 60

: 60 Shadows : On

: On Shadow Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anti-Alias : TAA

: TAA Reflections : High

: High Dynamic Upscaling : AMD FSR 1

: AMD FSR 1 Sharpness : 5

: 5 Depth of Field : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Audience Density : 100

: 100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

The above settings will help the RTX 3050 deliver 60 FPS in WWE 2K25 without compromising the visual quality. Both variants of this GPU can run smoothly as long as you select the optimal graphics settings.

