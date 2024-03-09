10 most annoying things in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is often hailed as one of the best Grand Theft Auto games in the series. It introduced tons of ambitious features that made it much ahead of its time. Some of these features haven't been seen again in any other GTA title. The world map was quite large for its time, featuring diverse regions with multiple cities and even secrets to explore.

The game also has some of the best and most entertaining missions in the series that are highly replayable. However, despite all these merits, GTA San Andreas also has several annoying aspects that might infuriate many players. So, we've compiled a list of multiple such features, moments, and even missions that fans find frustrating.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 most frustrating things in GTA San Andreas

1) NPC traffic AI

The traffic AI in GTA San Andreas is meant to frustrate and collide with you as you drive around. This is especially noticeable on the highways, where the cars next to you will change lanes right in front of you for absolutely no reason. Thankfully, there are mods that can fix this.

However, GTA 5 seems to have this annoying feature as well, where the traffic AI is programmed to ram into you or get in your way.

2) Increasing your lung capacity

If CJ doesn't have more than 5% lung capacity before starting Amphibious Assault, there's a special cutscene where CJ and Woozie can be seen playing a video game. Woozie asks CJ if he can swim, to which the protagonist replies negatively. You'll then have to upgrade your lung capacity by swimming, and it takes forever to do so.

Interestingly, there's a unique bug in the GTA San Andreas APK (Android) version where the guards on the patrol ship can vanish during the mission.

3) Missing the time window for a mission

Several missions in GTA San Andreas require you to arrive at the mission blip during a fixed time window. For instance, Amphibious Assault, the mission mentioned in the previous point, can only be attempted between 20:00 and 06:00. So, if you plan on doing it but somehow arrive late even by a minute, you'll have to wait for the next window.

4) Trying out clothes at the stores

The animation for putting on a clothing item at a store in GTA San Andreas is too long. Once you choose an item, CJ goes into the dressing room, wears the item, and then comes out and checks it before you can access the menu again. All of this takes way too long, but thankfully, Rockstar hasn't implemented this feature in GTA 5. There's also a mod that removes the animations completely.

5) Ladders don't work

This issue is especially noticeable outside the Easter Bay Airport in San Fierro, situated next to the Easter Bay, as the name suggests. Now, there are docks along the edge of the runway with ladders near them that are supposed to help you climb onto land. However, if you thought you could use them to climb up, you're out of luck; the feature simply isn't there.

6) Hunger

Hunger is a nice and immersive mechanic in GTA San Andreas, but since it's the only game in the franchise to have it, you might completely forget about it when you're playing the game. As such, when you're nearing starvation, the game will warn you about it, and then you'll have to rush to eat something. If this happens at the wrong moment, you'll have to race against time to reach a restaurant.

7) Forgetting to save

Unlike the HD Universe games, GTA San Andreas doesn't save the game unless you pick up a floppy disk inside a safehouse. So, if you are completing several missions in a row or doing something tedious like upgrading your skills, you have to remember to manually save the game before quitting.

8) The yay leaving San Fierro

Cesar is one of the most likable characters in GTA San Andreas, as he's a true friend who is always helpful and extremely loyal. However, he becomes the most annoying character when you move out to San Fierro, and he starts pestering you about the Yay courier.

Cesar will call CJ every Wednesday and Saturday about the drug courier, which is the last thing you'll want to hear about when you're busy doing something else. The mission is quite tedious as well since you have to travel a lot to reach the courier, and you'll fail it if you don't reach him in time.

9) Following the damn train

There are countless reasons to play GTA San Andreas in 2024, but one thing can hold back many players from returning: the "Wrong Side of the Tracks" mission. This is where you ride a Sanchez alongside a train while Big Smoke tries to shoot the Vagos gangsters riding on top of the train.

Unfortunately, you need to follow a narrow line so that Big Smoke can shoot the Vagos gangsters accurately and on time. Countless players have failed this numerous times and have grown annoyed with it. In fact, Big Smoke's dialogue, "All we had to do, was follow the damn train CJ!" which is heard on failing the mission, has become a part of popular meme culture.

10) Driving/Pilot Schools

There's no shortage of frustrating missions in GTA San Andreas, but the driving and flying school ones take the cake. You have to pass these to progress with the story, and if you're planning on getting the gold medals, then all you can do is pray because some of the challenges are ridiculously difficult.

