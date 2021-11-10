10 best GTA Trilogy PC cheat codes for each game

With the release of the GTA Trilogy tomorrow, some players would like to refresh their memories of the cheats available to PC users.

The original games in the Trilogy had a great selection of cheats for the player to alter their gameplay on the PC. By typing in certain codes, players could make their gameplay more interesting by using particular cheats while playing the game.

This article will list the ten best cheats in each game edition of the remastered Trilogy.

Cheat codes still remain the same in the GTA Trilogy

The cheat codes for all original games should remain the same. GTA fans think it would be too troublesome to change them all in every game. Below are the ten best cheats for each game on PC.

1) Top 10 PC cheats for GTA 3

GTA 3 has the lowest number of cheats available out of all three games in the Trilogy. Even so, the cheats are fun to play around with. Players could speed up or slow down the gameplay or even make themselves wanted by the police if they felt like it.

There were so many cheats to have fun with in different ways. Below are the ten best cheats from the original 3D GTA game.

Full Health - gesundheit Full Armor - Tortoise Money Cheat - ifiwerearichman All Weapons - gunsgunsguns Lower Wanted Level - nopoliceplease Invisible Cars - anicesetofwheels Flying Vehicle - chittychittybb Better Vehicle Handling - cornerslikemad Spawn Rhino Tank - giveusatank Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons - weaponsforall

2) Top 10 PC cheats for GTA Vice City

Vice City's ability to spawn a larger variety of vehicles was just one of many new cheats added after GTA 3. Another new bunch of cheats in the game allowed players to change the skin of Tommy Versetti to other characters like Ken Rosenberg or Phil Cassidy.

Here is a list of the ten best cheats from GTA Vice City that players can use on PC.

Invisibility - youcantleavemealone Smoke a Cigarette - certaindeath Riot - fightfightfight Amphibious Cars - seaways Flying Boats - airship Road Rage - miamitraffic Spawn Limo - rockandrollcar Spawn Hearse - thelastride Suicide - icanttakeitanymore Weapon Set 1 - thugstools

3) Top 10 PC cheats for GTA San Andreas

By the time GTA San Andreas was released, it had dozens of cheats available to the player. Some of the cheats included changing the color of vehicles, a variety of weather selections, and even making CJ fat or skinny in an instant without eating a thing during gameplay.

Below is a selection from the broad list of cheats available to PC gamers that will play the new Trilogy tomorrow.

All Traffic is Junk Cars - everyoneispoor All Cars Have Nitros - speedfreak Chaos Mode - stateofemergency Faster Gameplay - speeditup Gangs Control the Streets - onlyhomiesallowed Infinite Ammo - fullclip Jump High - kangaroo Maximum Muscle - buffmeup Spawn Monster Truck - monstermash Spawn Jetpack - rocketman

The entire GTA Community is on the edge of their seats waiting for the remastered Trilogy release tomorrow.

If playing the new versions of the games wasn't exciting enough, players can still add to their excitement by trying out some of their favorite cheats that they might remember.

