“20 billion days till GTA 6”: Fans clamor for GTA 6 announcement despite upcoming GTA Remastered Trilogy release

Almost every other day, Grand Theft Auto fans storm social media platforms, especially Twitter, demanding an announcement for GTA 6. However, there have been no updates from Rockstar Games.

Unofficial leaks are the only thing fans get to hear about, and even those have stopped coming. Meanwhile, as Rockstar gets ready to launch the remastered 3D Universe trilogy in just a few days, fans have reignited the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 fans continue to want game despite imminent remaster trilogy release

Many fans and popular streamers have let their feelings be known on Twitter. While some have jokingly commented on the delay of the much-awaited game, others have grown tired of seeing the same topic coming up frequently on Twitter's trending tab.

Here's a tweet that displays the situation regarding the next Grand Theft Auto title:

Usman @SKizzleAXE 2 Days till Call of Duty Vanguard



8 Days till GTA Trilogy



8 Days till Battlefield 2042



20 billion days till GTA 6 2 Days till Call of Duty Vanguard8 Days till GTA Trilogy8 Days till Battlefield 204220 billion days till GTA 6 https://t.co/u5XuphYsgU

Several memes have been created about the game, mostly implying that modern-day gamers will become senile when the much-awaited title is eventually released.

Others have jokingly stated that it might feature a Cyberpunk setting without being labeled as such, implying that the game will come out when the world reaches the Cyberpunk timeline.

Players have repeatedly blamed Rockstar's complacency on the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online. They believe that since the developer makes so much money from the massively multiplayer game, they are uninterested in making a sequel to the series.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Controversial opinion but I think GTA 6 is better than GTA Online. I think GTA Online would be vastly improved by not existing like GTA 6. Controversial opinion but I think GTA 6 is better than GTA Online. I think GTA Online would be vastly improved by not existing like GTA 6.

As previously stated, the game is so far behind schedule that new leaks have stopped surfacing. There's only so much information about a title that can be leaked before it's released.

As a result, fans have resorted to satirical "leaks" like the one below:

The GTA Base @TheGTABase GTA 6 leak:



There will be a bridge on the map and you will be able to drive cars and motorbikes over it GTA 6 leak:There will be a bridge on the map and you will be able to drive cars and motorbikes over it

There isn't a week that goes by without Grand Theft Auto 6 trending on Twitter. As a result, fans click on the trending tab, only to discover that others are also complaining about a lack of announcement. They then continue the trend by tweeting about it, and the cycle continues indefinitely.

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers Fucking GTA 6 trends every week lmao. Fucking GTA 6 trends every week lmao.

Here's another Twitter user expressing their dismay regarding the situation:

Coevillie ❼ @Coevillie extremely tired of seeing Kendrick Lamar & GTA 6 trending for nothing extremely tired of seeing Kendrick Lamar & GTA 6 trending for nothing

Fans are turning this tweeting scenario into comedy as well:

Yan2295 @Yan2295 Every day that GTA 6 is trending for no reason, Rockstar pushes its release back another year. Every day that GTA 6 is trending for no reason, Rockstar pushes its release back another year.

This will surely stop the fanbase from tweeting about the game for no reason (of course not).

Here's what the genuinely anxious fans actually feel when they see the non-existent game trend on Twitter without any actual announcement whatsoever.

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind When I saw GTA 6 trending on Twitter with no info about the new game: When I saw GTA 6 trending on Twitter with no info about the new game: https://t.co/3YvXDYQNX3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As a recent report suggested, the eagerly-anticipated game might be stuck in development hell, and it will take a long time before it gets released. Meanwhile, the prevailing feeling is that fans can play the remastered trilogy and forget about GTA 6 for a few years.

Edited by Ravi Iyer