GTA 6 trends again as GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition receives official release date

The remastered GTA trilogy has finally been revealed with its first trailer, and the game is also up for pre-orders. Following the big reveal, some fans were ecstatic, while others have been left disappointed.

A large number of fans, however, have raised a frequently-asked question - when will Grand Theft Auto 6 come out? Yet again, they have taken to social media to express their curiosity.

Fans demand GTA 6 announcement as Remastered Trilogy is officially revealed

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS It may be possible R* will announce or tease GTA 6 in 3 days on GTA V's 10 years announcement anniversary. They revealed GTA Trilogy TDE today on GTA 3's 20th anniversary. #GTA6 It may be possible R* will announce or tease GTA 6 in 3 days on GTA V's 10 years announcement anniversary. They revealed GTA Trilogy TDE today on GTA 3's 20th anniversary. #GTA6 https://t.co/MDMyIV5Aq3

Fans have been coming up with several theories about Grand Theft Auto 6 now that the Remastered Trilogy has got an official release date. As can be seen from the tweet above, some fans expect Rockstar to reveal something related to the next game rather soon.

October 22 is the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3's original release date, which is why Rockstar revealed the remastered trilogy gameplay trailer on this date. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 is approaching its 10-year announcement anniversary on October 25. According to the above tweet, Rockstar might also announce its sequel on this date.

With the remastered trilogy announced, some fans have decided not to demand a new announcement for a while:

PEWDIEPIE2077 @pewdiepie2077 @NEWSLEAKSGTAS I think that's possible. I'm more than happy with the gta trilogy though, they can wait another year and I wouldn't mind. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS I think that's possible. I'm more than happy with the gta trilogy though, they can wait another year and I wouldn't mind.

Others have been quite disappointed at how Rockstar has decided to evade anything related to a sequel:

Woman Shagger @WomanShagger Hello @RockstarGames I am happy about the definitive edition of gta trilogy however where the hell is gta6, you have managed to carry gta 5 through 3 generations of consoles with soon to be a remarsted copy and yet we still don’t have anything on gta 6 it’s bloody stupid #GTA6 Hello @RockstarGames I am happy about the definitive edition of gta trilogy however where the hell is gta6, you have managed to carry gta 5 through 3 generations of consoles with soon to be a remarsted copy and yet we still don’t have anything on gta 6 it’s bloody stupid #GTA6

Rockstar has been coming up with some rather big surprises lately. First, it was the trailer for the Expanded & Enhanced trailer which only ended up disappointing the majority of the fanbase. However, after months of rumors, Rockstar announced the Definitive Edition Trilogy, and fans were eagerly awaiting the trailer reveal.

When it comes to a sequel, however, Rockstar has been completely silent. It has been nearly a decade of playing the same game and its online counterpart. Hence, it makes sense for fans to be impatient regarding a sequel:

Anxious fans can only hope for Rockstar to drop any hints regarding the next game in the series. Thus, the only thing they can do for now is to wait for an announcement or a teaser.

The Remastered Trilogy is coming out on November 11 for all current-gen and last-gen consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. Mobile devices (Android/iOS), on the other hand, are getting a release in the first half of 2022.

