3 best GTA games for Android devices

The action-adventure, open-world genre of video gaming is incomplete without the GTA franchise. These games are available on many different platforms ranging from PC to Xbox One.

On Android devices, players can enjoy up to five GTA titles such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Liberty City Stories, and GTA: Chinatown Wars. Listed below are the three best Android GTA games.

Top 3 GTA games for Android devices

#1 - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

This GTA title is defined by gang wars and family drama. It also features one of the most beloved protagonists of all time, Carl Johnson, popularly known as CJ.

GTA San Andreas has some of the toughest missions in the entire series. It also provides players with a number of ammunition required for completing missions.

#2 - Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

The brilliant backdrop of Vice City and the 80s theme brings out the best in the game. Along with the main story missions, GTA Vice City also offers quite a few side activities that players can engage in.

This title has its fair share of sports cars that players can take out for an exciting ride to explore the open world. The game offers good graphics and touch-screen controls.

#3 - GTA: Liberty City Stories

When it comes to the popular games of the GTA franchise, GTA: Liberty City Stories is rarely mentioned. This underrated game should be appreciated more for its storyline, characters, and missions.

The Android version of the game has streamlined missions so that it is more compatible with mobile devices. Players can use Bluetooth or USB controllers to play the title.

