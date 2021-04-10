3 best offline Android games like GTA under 100 MB

The action-adventure open-world genre of games would be incomplete without the GTA franchise. Rockstar Games' classic series has established itself as one of the best-selling franchises in the world of gaming, and not many titles can boast the same amount of success.

Some of the GTA games take up considerable space on Android devices. So, if players are searching for offline games like GTA under the download size of 100 MB, they can check out the list given below.

What are the best offline Android games like GTA under 100 MB?

#1 Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters 3D (Image via Pinterest)

Grand Gangsters 3D is a combination of three gaming elements: shooter, punch game and auto racing.

In this game, GTA players can explore the world of Sin City and use a variety of weapons and vehicles to complete missions. They can also take part in six different types of vehicle theft missions.

Grand Gangsters 3D has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store.

Size: 22 MB

Download the game from here.

#2 Grand Gangster City: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game

Grand Gangster City: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game (Image via Gamerboy AAA, YouTube)

Grand Gangster City: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game has over 30 missions for players to complete.

Players can pick from a large collection of weapons and explosives before pursuing a mission. They can also ride around the map in cool vehicles like helicopters, tanks, etc. Like the GTA games, players can also steal cars right from the streets in Grand Gangster City.

Size: 43 MB

Download the game from here.

#3 GANGSTER STORY: UNDERWORLD CRIMINAL MAFIA EMPIRE

GANGSTER STORY: UNDERWORLD CRIMINAL MAFIA EMPIRE (Image via Google Play)

Like the GTA games, GANGSTER STORY revolves around the lives of gangsters. The game also offers an open world that players can explore whenever they want. If players get tired of killing their enemies, they can take part in exciting car races to blow off some steam.

GANGSTER STORY has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 72 MB

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games like GTA Vice City available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

