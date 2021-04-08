The GTA franchise has always been one of the best when it comes to action-adventure video game series. The franchise's massive popularity motivated Rockstar Games to port some of its most famous titles to the mobile gaming world.

The GTA games have always been appreciated for their graphics. This article looks at the best GTA titles with great graphics on Android and iOS devices.

Top 3 GTA games with the best graphics on Android and iOS devices

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via WallpaperAccess

Players will have to step into Carl Johnson (CJ) 's shoes and complete a few tough missions in this GTA title. The graphics can be adjusted to suit the needs of the players.

This title has high-resolution graphics, which have been remastered to make it more compatible with mobile devices. The lighting enhancements and enriched color palette compliment the graphics.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

2. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via Pinterest

GTA Vice City offers its players many side activities along with main story missions. There are many sports cars in this title that players can take out for a spin for exploring the open world.

The game has updated its graphics to suit mobile devices. The character models and the lighting effect make the gameplay quite realistic, as far as mobile games go.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

3. GTA: Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpaper Cave Enter caption

GTA: Liberty City Stories is an underrated Rockstar Games classic in the world of mobile gaming. The title has a good storyline, interesting characters, and exciting missions.

Players will surely be impressed with the high-resolution texture and character art in this title. Real-time lighting and the shadow effects are also on point.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This ranking reflects the personal views and preferences of the writer. The opinion of the readers may differ.

