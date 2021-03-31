The GTA series is one of the best action-adventure, open-world game series that has a global fanbase. The games are available on many platforms, from PC to PlayStation Portable.

Out of all the GTA games available, only five titles are available for Android devices. These games are ranked below in terms of their storyline, missions, and characters.

Ranking GTA Android games in 2021

Following are the GTA Android games ranked from worst to best:

5. GTA III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Gamers who are deeply invested in the GTA franchise will find this title simple and easy. There are few missions and fewer side activities that players can enjoy than the other games on the list.

Rating on Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Download it from here.

4. GTA: Chinatown Wars

Image via Wallpaper Cave

GTA's storyline: Chinatown Wars is not quite exciting, and the cut scenes are boring in places. Beginners are advised to watch the tutorial missions, which will help in improving their gameplay.

Rating on Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Download it from here.

3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via Pinterest

If players want to live in the 80s, this is the best game to do so. With its fair share of sports cars, the game's main story missions are exciting and fun to complete.

Rating on Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Download it from here.

2. GTA: Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This underrated Rockstar Games title should be appreciated more for its missions, storyline, and characters. The missions are streamlined to make it more compatible with Android devices.

Rating on Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Download it from here.

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via WallpaperAccess

GTA San Andreas packs in quite some action in its gameplay from gang wars and family drama and has some of the toughest missions. Carl Johnson (CJ) is one of the best protagonists in the entire series.

Rating on Google Play Store: 4.5 stars

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This ranking reflects the personal views and preferences of the writer. The opinion of the readers may differ.