3 GTA 4 characters who appeared in GTA 5 as well

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most popular titles among gamers. It's been eight years since its release, but the title remains relevant even today. It's safe to say that all GTA titles were ahead of their time.

All titles in the franchise feature explosive weapons, fast cars, pop culture references, and an array of characters with distinct personalities.

This makes GTA a force to be reckoned with. Having such a massive collection of characters makes it easier for players to associate themselves with the storyline.

If not all, most of the titles are connected in their own unique ways. Even as GTA 5 rolled out, honest patrons of the game were still recuperating from the effects of GTA 4, depending on the ending they got.

Rockstar Games has included elements from GTA 4 in GTA 5. Interestingly, they are pretty subtle and aren't that easy to spot. The following section will shed more light on GTA 4 references in GTA 5.

GTA 4 characters in GTA 5

3) Niko giving up his life of crime

Niko Bellic was perhaps one of the more popular characters in GTA 4. However, his future in the game is decided by the ending the players get.

Niko might've put an end to his criminal rap sheet for good (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA 5 didn't mention the character and failed to answer any questions the players had after GTA 4. However, during the first heist, Lester talks about "an Eastern European" who was doing illegal jobs in Liberty City who has vanished from the face of the earth.

This is irrefutably a reference to Niko, which means that he is no longer alive or has given up his criminal life.

2) Johnny Klebitz

The protagonist in GTA 4's The Lost & Damned DLC makes a rather uneventful appearance in GTA 5.

Johnny made an appearance in GTA 5 when Trevor was introduced to the game. Sadly, his role in the game was rather short-lived.

Trevor, being the notorious nutbag that he is, put an end to Klebitz shortly after he made an appearance.

Trevor kills Johhny as soon as he appears in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA fans were unfortunate to see one of their favorite characters being murdered by another character who has become a fan favorite. However, his appearance in the game alluded to the possibility of deeper connections with previous iterations.

1) Packie

Packie was one of Niko's friends and a heist accomplice. However, his appearance in the game is more or less dependent on luck.

If players are strolling around one of the many drug stores in the game, they will witness a robbery.

Packie was one of Niko's friends (Image via Rockstar Games)

They can either kill the robbers or help them escape. It is important to note that one of the two robbers is Packie from GTA 4. If the players choose to help the robbers escape, they will hire him as a gunman in their heists.

Edited by Srijan Sen