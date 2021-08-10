3 reasons why GTA 5 did so much better than GTA 4

GTA 5's success since its launch in 2013 has overshadowed almost every single GTA title to have ever launched. Earlier this quarter, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, revealed that GTA 5 had sold over 150 million units and accounts for 42% of all GTA franchise sales.

This begs the question, what exactly did Rockstar Games do so right that it outshone its predecessors by such a huge margin, and can they replicate it for GTA 6?

Why GTA 5 fared a lot better than GTA 4

1. A lighter setting

While brilliant, GTA 4's story was a dark and gritty experience that put players in the shoes of a struggling immigrant who faces the ugly side of the american dream. The entire story was an uphill battle, with struggles, heartbreak and pain for Niko Bellic, as there was seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel.

GTA 5's story completely switched the formula up with three protagonists and a story that didn't take itself too seriously. GTA 5's campaign had the right balance of realistic human tension with Michael and Trevor's backstory, but didn't let things get too bleak as the story progressed.

2. Diverse Environments

Contrary to GTA 4's urban landscape, GTA 5's state of San Andreas features varied biomes like deserts, forests and mountains. The variations in terrain made for hours of exploration and wonder, as players went about searching for different animals and easter eggs across GTA 5's massive map.

Having the option of staying in Los Santos or taking a road trip to Sandy Shores really added a sense of depth to the world that only San Andreas has managed to come close to in the franchise's history.

3. Better online component

GTA 4's online component served as the blueprint for Rockstar's smash hit GTA Online that came bundled with GTA 5 in 2013. The concept of a perpetual world complete with an economy and avenues for players to live the high life with their friends was an instant success. GTA Online took off almost instantly and shows no signs of landing 8 years on.

Constant updates, content, cars and heists keep GTA Online afloat and serves as the primary driver for sales until today.

Also read: Best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact

Edited by Nikhil Vinod