3 simpler ways to complete GTA San Andreas Wrong Side of the Tracks mission

"All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

The Wrong Side of the Tracks mission in GTA San Andreas was a real pain for many players. Although relatively easier than most infamous missions from the game, this one can get frustrating, and not many can complete it on their first try.

The failure rate of this GTA San Andreas mission during the first try is so high that the dialog that Big Smoke says when the task fails has achieved iconic status and is also the center of many memes.

However, there are easier ways for players to keep following the "damn train" in this mission from GTA San Andreas.

Three manageable ways to finish GTA San Andreas' Wrong Side of the Tracks

1) Using the Las Colinas bridge

This is something that players can do to take care of this frustrating GTA San Andreas mission easily. While following the train, they need to follow the road on Jefferson and drive onto the bridge on Las Colinas.

The train will pass below this bridge shortly, and CJ and Big Smoke can just jump on it and kill their enemies.

2) Run them over... on the train

Before the mission begins, gamers can step out of their car and steal another random one. Then, they can place it according to convenience at a height from where they can drive this vehicle onto the train's roof. Once done, users may return to the original car and begin the mission.

Now, all they need to do is quickly reach that random car and wait for the train. Once it arrives, they can drive onto the train, running all the enemies over.

3) Gun them down

Basically, this GTA San Andreas mission aims to kill the enemies perched on the train. So players can find a vantage point at almost the same height as the train and wait for it to pass.

When it does, they can simply gun down the enemies and return to Big Smoke's house.

