5 GTA San Andreas locations that every player remembers visiting

GTA San Andreas is undoubtedly one of the most successful titles from the franchise. Perhaps no other title from the series featured a well-written story and round characters set in a locale that so perfectly complements the content of the game.

Los Santos has come to be an iconic GTA setting, given that it is also where GTA 5 and its online counterpart are set. However, there are certain locations on the map featured in GTA San Andreas that players remember specifically, as they have achieved iconic status over the years.

Here is a list of five such locations.

5 most popular GTA San Andreas locations that almost everyone remmebers

1) Grove Street

Grove Street. Home. At least it was before I f---ed everything up.

This one is the best location to kick off this list. Grove Street is, hands down, the most iconic location in GTA San Andreas for obvious reasons. This is where it all begins in the game; the base of operations of the Grove Street Families gang.

In a sense, Grove Street is the launchpad from where the rocket named CJ took off. Additionally, this is also the location of CJ's house where players can drop in for a change of clothes or to save the game.

2) Ammu-Nation

Ammu-Nation is definitely an iconic location in the sense that the player needs to visit its outlets whenever they are in need of new weapons, vests, and so on. Unless players use cheats in GTA San Andreas, they will have to pay a visit to this 'Patriotic' gun shop at least once in a while.

3) Mt. Chiliad

Mt. Chiliad is one of the many locations in GTA San Andreas that players have visited or at least tried to visit. Mt. Chiliad is basically the origin of many ghastly myths and is believed to be haunted.

Although many players have not witnessed anything, some still like to believe that one can hear eerie whispers at this location or that they can see people jumping off from a nearby cliff. However, the uncertainty does not stop players from checking this out themselves.

4) Unity Station

All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!

Unity Station is the starting point for one of the most iconic missions from GTA San Andreas: Wrong Side of the Tracks. The mission finds CJ and Big Smoke trying to chase a train, all while players weep at the sheer difficulty.

5) LSPD headquarters

Los Santos Police Headquarters is where some of the most significant moments of GTA San Andreas take place. This is where CJ first meets OG Loc, thus leading to the entire ordeal involving Mad Dogg.

Furthermore, LSPD headquarters is also where CJ drives to pick up Sweet on his prison release, an event that marks the beginning of the final arc of CJ's story.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod