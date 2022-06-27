3 most useful cars in GTA Online (and 2 not so useful ones)

GTA Online has added so many cars to its vast catalog of vehicles since its release in 2013. However, not all rides serve the same purpose.

Rockstar Games never shies away from introducing different cars to the game. It has some classic cars famous in the series, as well as lots of new ones.

Every car is different, which makes them unique in their rights. Players need to know which ride is worthwhile and which doesn’t help much in the game.

Three beneficial GTA Online cars – Price, performance, and more

3) Armored Kuruma

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a 4-door armored sedan featured in GTA Online with the Heists update. The vehicle is fitted with a bullet-proof armor panel on the roof and on the cabin and bullet-resistant windows that protect the users from small arms fire.

The car is powered by a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine and a 6-seed gearbox. It provides solid durability with its armor that rarely shatters if shot at. Gamers can use this vehicle to complete various missions, which becomes a child’s play.

This ride is available for $698,250 - $525,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a 4-door custom submersible sports car introduced in GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It can switch between the car and submarine modes, which can be transitioned at any time.

The vehicle is equipped with a booster ability and can gain sonar function in water if gamers own a Kosatka and an optional sonar station.

On the performance side, the vehicle performs the same as Stromberg. However, it has a defensive edge over the other.

The car can be equipped with deadly weaponry, including machine guns, missiles, and torpedoes. Players can consider it one of the best cars in GTA Online today.

It can be purchased for $3,660,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

1) Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is a 2-door sports coupe introduced in GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update. Inspired by the DeLorean Time Machine from the Back to the Future series, the vehicle can fly, which makes covering long distances easier.

Regarding its performance, the car seems to be powered by a rear engine coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. It can also be equipped with heavy weaponry, including machine guns and missiles, which can be used while the car is in the air. This makes the players virtually untouchable in Freemode.

The vehicle can be purchased for $4,721,500 - $3,550,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

Top two disappointing cars in GTA Online

2) Ingot

The Vulcar Ingot is a 4-door station wagon in Grand Theft Auto Online. The vehicle looks the same as its appearance in Grand Theft Auto 4.

The car features a low-powered straight-four engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. It’s a pain to drive it on the highway as it refuses to shift back to the fourth gear once it finds the fifth.

The ride lacks sufficient power, torque, and traction, making it weaker than other in-game vehicles. Unless players want to spend their hard-earned money on a slow-paced clunky vehicle, this option lacks any meaningful importance to consider buying.

The vehicle justifies its cost of only $9,000 and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Emperor

The Albany Emperor is a 4-door vintage car featured in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. On the visual side, it has the same old design as its counterpart in Grand Theft Auto 4, with minor changes.

When it comes to its performance, the car seems to be powered by a low-powered and low-revving V8 engine, because of which it performs poorly. Its low ride height causes the vehicle to get stuck in smaller areas.

Its handling is also prone to fishtailing due to the design and weight of the car. This ride hardly has any advantageous features, making it one of the most disappointing vehicles in the game.

The car can be randomly found on the streets of Los Santos as no purchase option is available, which again justifies itself.

Users have the freedom to choose from a wide variety of vehicles based on their usage and liking. Sometimes, an average car for one gamer seems to be a good one for the collection of others. Weekly discounts by Rockstar are also an excellent way to grab a new set of wheels in GTA Online.

