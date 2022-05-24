GTA 5 APK download links for Android: Real or fake? (2022)

Rockstar Games has released a series of top-notch games in the past two-plus decades, and GTA 5 is no different. It is the latest title in the Grand Theft Auto series that has been launched on several platforms like PC, PS4, Xbox One, and most recently on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/S.

Since it is considered one of the finest in the franchise by players, every question regarding the availability of an Android version arouses curiosity.

Over the past several years, the internet has been buzzing with several APKs claiming to be of Grand Theft Auto V. With that being said, let's shed some light on whether there is a GTA 5 APK in reality in 2022 or not.

Are GTA 5 APK download links for Android real or fake?

Several sources throughout the web claim to have real APK or OBB links to the game, which attracts the attention of gamers. Unfortunately, those are not real.

Rockstar has not yet released any accredited APK versions of its most successful title for Android users. Porting a game of that colossal size into a mobile compatible version would lead to giving away certain integral features, meaning a relegated iteration that would not be gainful for the franchise.

Most links available on the internet, while being deceptive, pose a threat to your mobile software as they are generally malware that damage the smartphone's software. It can damage data and reduce system performance.

However, there are a few unaccredited ports of the game developed by independent developers. But they are primarily work-in-progress versions and are limited.

For instance, one developer made an alpha version of a downgraded version of the game for Android devices, and the performance was highly discrepant.

How to play GTA 5 on Android devices?

Even though there are no compatible versions of GTA 5 on Android that allow the same thrill and experience of the game, there are three ways through which players can play it on these devices.

They can opt for the Steam Link app. To do this, the game has to be running on a PC from where it can be streamed on an Android device. Users can use PS Remote Play, and to connect their PlayStation consoles to their devices, they must download the PS Remote Play application on their gadgets and then stream the game to it. Gamers can enjoy the game on the Xbox Game Pass, where they can download the Xbox Game Pass application, purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, and access the Cloud Games services. The service allows individuals to enjoy games on Android devices.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

While no authentic mobile version of the game is available for Android smartphones as of now, users are excited for the upcoming Android port of the GTA Remastered Trilogy scheduled to come out later in 2022.

