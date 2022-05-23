Top 5 player skin mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the series, mainly because of the modding community, which comes out with new mods to customize the game.

GTA 5’s main protagonists consist of three characters, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. All three characters have unique personalities, which makes them appear real and authentic. And with the help of skin mods, players can make these characters look any way they want.

This opens up a huge portal of new content, allowing creators and gamers to experience the game in a cooler way. Whether it’s a superhero or a famous personality, players can live out their dreams in the game. With that being said, let’s look at the top five player skin mods in 2022.

Here are the top 5 skin mods for GTA 5 this year

5) Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat

A crossover between GTA 5 and Mortal Kombat is a dream for many players around the world. Thanks to this mod, players can play the entire game as one of the iconic fighters from the Mortal Kombat universe, Sub-Zero. He is a member of an ancient ninja clan and has mastered using ice as a weapon. Now Sub-Zero can bring the chill of his ice attacks into the open world of Los Santos to wreak havoc and let everyone know that he's not to be messed with.

The mod is highly detailed, has realistic shadow effects, and is the creation of jreyesl85.

4) Classic Ghost from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise don't need to be introduced to this legendary character. From the battlefield of Modern Warfare to the open world of Los Santos, no one is safe when Ghost is around. One of the best tactical soldiers from the COD series is now here to help players with their top-secret missions, heists, or anything else that they might need assistance with.

This 2019 version of the mod comes with better textures and a character model. The mod was created by oliver8979.

3) Kratos from God of War (UHD)

Kratos, the Ghost of Sparta, has finally arrived in GTA 5. The character has a huge fan in the world of gaming thanks to the God of War (GOW) game series.

This mod uses GOW 2017 textures for the character model, making it one of the most detailed-looking Kratos mods — even his axe looks stunning — the game has ever seen. This mod was brought to the game by TheFuumaSage.

2) WWE Kane

The modding community never shies away from bringing WWE superstars to GTA games. This time, modders brought the "Big Red Monster," Kane, to Los Santos to raise hell. He is a 7-feet-tall monster and a multi-time WWE champion.

With this mod, players will be able to do everything they loved doing in the world of GTA 5, but as Kane, which is a lot cooler — just imagine riding a bike as Kane. Players can also set fire to things and beings around them in the game, which seems like something Kane might do.

The mod was created by raviabhishek1 from the modding community.

1) The Batman: 2022 Set

At number one is a new Batman mod coming straight from The Batman, the 2022 movie starring Robert Pattinson.

In GTA 5, the Dark Knight can eliminate baddies in the dark of the night or during daytime in Los Santos. The mod also comes with a Batmobile and a Batbike that are inspired by the movie itself. Players can now race in a Batmobile against other cars in the game.

This mod was created by MTN_TDK.

Other honorable mentions:

Injustice 2 Red Hood (By batman78)

TFS- CW Reverse Flash! (By TheFuumaSage)

Axel Steel (By raviabhishek1)

Arkham City Batman Beyond (By batman78)

Dragon Ball Z – VEGETA (By VLADIMPALER72)

-TFS- Iron Spider Classic (By TheFuumaSage)

Lego Yoda (By Fermit the Krog)

Marvel's The Jackal (By Coolbreezel)

Battlefield 3 MP Soldiers (By Dark Forest)

Solomon Grundy (By VLADIMPALER72)

Batman:The Telltale Series (By MTN4456)

Hulk (By VLADIMPALER72)

Injustice 2 Red Hood (By batman78)

Superman BvS Injustice 2 (By VLADIMPALER72)

Moon Knight (By raviabhishek1)

Thanks to the ever-growing modding community, players get to customize plenty of things in the game. From vehicle mods to weapon mods, paint job mods, and tool mods, players have a lot of options to choose from.

In conclusion, GTA 5 is a lot more entertaining when players use custom mods in the game. Until GTA 6 comes out, players can keep the GTA 5 experience fresh using mods that offer something new and unique.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh