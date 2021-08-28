4 GTA 5 glitches the developers most likely didn't fix

The reins of the GTA franchise have been in the hands of GTA 5 for almost a decade now. It is the most advanced title of the series, featuring the best graphics among all the Grand Theft Auto offerings and understandably so.

It is nothing short of a miracle how Rockstar Games has managed to keep the title relevant while maintaining the popularity of GTA Online.

Although GTA 5 is one of the most successful titles, not just in the house of Rockstar, but in the gamut of gaming in general, it is not devoid of flaws. Over the years, GTA titles have had countless hilarious glitches, and GTA 5 has had its fair share.

GTA 5 glitches that most likely still work

1) Car disappearing glitch

This is quite a common glitch in GTA 5 and can occur due to many reasons. However, the funniest way to experience this is by quickly saving the game while driving and loading it.

Upon spawning, players will see that their car has disappeared, and it looks like they are oddly flying over the roads at tremendous speeds.

2) Interiors glitch

GTA players have almost always tried to find a way to enter sealed buildings. While there are fewer in GTA 5, they cannot walk into a ton of buildings.

However, there is a way for them to quench their curiosity. They will have to stand on the roof of the building they would like to explore, switch to another protagonist, and quickly switch back. The glitch should work by doing this, and users will find themselves inside.

3) Helicopter crash glitch

Trevor's helicopter is at the center of numerous glitches in GTA 5. One of the hilarious ones is when gamers try to switch to Trevor, they sometimes spawn inside his helicopter, crashing into a building soon after and dying instantly.

Another hilarious bug is that Trevor's helicopter often turns invisible, making it look like he has the ability to crouch and float through the sky.

4) Satellite view freeze

When players try to switch to another character nearby, the camera freezes at the satellite view (Image via gta-modding)

This one is not exactly annoying or hilarious but is rather simple. It is listed because this bug has been there for a while, and Rockstar seemingly hasn't fixed it.

Basically, when players try to switch to another character nearby, the camera freezes at the satellite view. Readers must note that this glitch occurs only after players have completed the Three's Company mission, i.e., they have all three protagonists available.

