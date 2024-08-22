"42 and very ready": GTA 6 fans share their to be age by the time the game releases

There is no denying that the GTA 6 fanbase consists of players from various age groups. The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the longest-running video game franchises in the industry, and fans are gearing up for the upcoming game’s release next year. While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the exact release day, Take-Two Interactive revealed that the game would arrive in fall 2025.

Recently, a Reddit user named TrevorTheSanta (u/TrevorTheSanta) asked the r/GTA6 community how old they would be when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases:

“How old are you when GTA VI releases in fall 2025? When GTA 5 came out, I was age 20. So 32.”

Trending

One user named codex83 (u/codex83) commented:

“42 and very ready!"

Comment byu/TrevorTheSanta from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

While it may be surprising for new-age gamers, one thing is worth noting the Grand Theft Auto series has been running since 1997. Rockstar usually makes games for adult players (age 17 and above), and therefore, having middle-aged players in the community is not a new thing.

Many other Redditors also stated that they would be nearing the middle-age group when Rockstar finally releases the game.

Many veteran fans are waiting for Rockstar to release GTA 6 (Images via Reddit)

In the meantime, some young fans are also excited about the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has a diverse fanbase (Images via Reddit)

However, PC players are still in dilemma on how old they would be when Grand Theft Auto 6 releases for PC. One user named hunny (u/disney_0) commented:

“On PC? If it's 2026, then 28. This makes me so sad, I was only like 15 or 16 when V came out, so much happened through these years”

Did Rockstar Games release any new GTA 6 screenshots after the first trailer?

No, Rockstar Games has yet to release new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots. The only official media we have at the moment are the first trailer and the artwork. However, fans are expecting a new trailer or new images of the upcoming game towards the end of this year.

It has been eight months since the first official video was released, and Rockstar has seemingly gone silent on anything related to GTA 6 once again. The studio is notorious for such tactics and fans have no choice except to wait for an official announcement when Rockstar sees fit.

While there were many alleged GTA 6 leaks, rumors, and pre-order dates in the recent past, most (if not all) of them are mere baseless hoaxes. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto fans are advised to keep calm and wait for Rockstar Games to make its move.

Also read: Songs fans want in the game | Fans fear a GTA 6 delay news | Daily activities in Grand Theft Auto 6 | GTA 6 price

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback