5 songs that GTA 6 fans hope to listen in the game

Rockstar Games is known for its superior selection of in-game music, and GTA 6 fans are also hoping to get some banger songs in the upcoming game. So far, the studio has revealed just one song, Love Is a Long Road, by the late Tom Petty. This song became an instant hit once again, 34 years after its original release, and is expected to be a part of one of the in-game radio stations.

Recently, a Reddit user named fantasma king (u/fantasmaking) asked the r/GTA community what songs they would want to listen to in the upcoming game. This article lists five of the most popular songs players want on GTA 6 radio stations.

Note: The listing is not in any order.

5 interesting songs Grand Theft Auto fans want in GTA 6

1) Self Control by Laura Branigan

Self Control by Laura Branigan is one of the most special songs for Grand Theft Auto series fans, especially for those who have been playing since 2002. Rockstar Games added it as one of the radio songs in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

While the song was already iconic, it became synonymous with the Vice City gameplay. Therefore, many fans, including Redditor JesusLazalde123 (u/JesusLazalde123), wanted the song to be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay as well.

2) Africa by Toto

Africa by Toto is one of the most iconic songs from the 1980s, and Redditor MrBiscuiit (u/MrBiscuiit) stated that Rockstar Games should include it as one of the songs in GTA 6. The popular classic rock song has a very soothing rhythm that would be a perfect choice to play during long slow-paced car rides.

Since the GTA 6 map is expected to be bigger than the currently available maps, players are certain to go on long in-game rides to explore various locations. In that case, songs like Africa can be a great companion to kill boredom.

3) Miami by Will Smith

Miami by Will Smith is undoubtedly one of the perfect songs that describe the vibe of Miami, Florida. Since the GTA 6 map is also expected to have several elements from real-life locations, Rockstar should add this song to one of the in-game radio stations. It is one of the most-requested songs by Grand Theft Auto fans, including Redditor Bounty06400 (u/Bounty06400).

The gaming studio should add a hip-hop radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6 and include the Miami song in the list.

4) Careless Whisper by George Michael

The song Careless Whisper by George Michael has managed to entice fans throughout the ages, and many Grand Theft Auto fans, including Reddit user Nizzle (u/KrobiBog), wanted it to be part of future radio stations. Although the song was first released four decades ago, it is still very popular in pop culture.

Similar to Africa by Toto, Careless Whisper could be one of the best songs to play while traveling at night in the game. While there is already a long list of fan-requested features for Grand Theft Auto 6, good songs like this are also in the top ranks.

5) Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd was a part of various fan-made trailers for Grand Theft Auto 6 before Rockstar Games released the official version. It is a very popular song both inside and outside the Grand Theft Auto community. Since fans have already made various GTA 6-related clips with this song, the studio should consider adding it to the final game.

Redditor reddituser6213 (u/reddituser6213) also wanted it to be a part of the game. While Rockstar did not include the song in the first trailer, it should include it in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

