5 annoying GTA San Andreas missions that players absolutely disliked

GTA games from the 3D universe are notorious for having some insanely difficult missions, and GTA San Andreas has plenty of them.

GTA fans remember the game fondly as one of the finest in the series, with a wealth of features and a fascinating storyline. It is also one of the best-selling GTA games of all time and the most popular PS2 game.

However, GTA San Andreas has no shortage of frustrating moments for its players. This title has the largest number of missions in a GTA game (100 story missions in total), and some of them can be excruciatingly tricky to complete.

Five GTA San Andreas missions that had players rage quit or give up entirely

5) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Any article which discusses challenging missions in Grand Theft Auto games is incomplete without mentioning this addition. Players are forced to rely on Big Smoke to shoot Vagos members atop a train as they try to catch up to it.

However, Big Smoke is a terrible shot, and it takes precious minutes for him to kill them all before the train escapes. Few can nail this mission on their first try, but they can do so if they use specific clever techniques.

Gamers can jump onto the train, either with or without their motorbike and shoot the Vagos. This may be done early on from a nearby building's roof or later when they can position themselves over a tunnel entrance.

Players can even kill the train driver to bring it to a halt, making it easier to eliminate the Vagos.

4) Supply Lines

In this mission, players have to take out Berkley's delivery boys with a weaponized RC plane. It sounds pretty interesting until they realize that the RC plane flies horribly.

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to complete this mission in GTA San Andreas. Users must survive against the armed delivery boys while keeping an eye on their fuel levels.

3) N.O.E.

This mission is the culmination of all those hours wasted on the Flying School missions in GTA San Andreas. Mike Toreno's assignments are some of the most annoying in the game, and he forces CJ to get a pilot's license to complete this mission.

In N.O.E., the player has to fly a WW2-era fighter while maintaining radar invisibility. They also have a 10-minute timer to worry about, which makes it even more frustrating.

2) Stowaway

Another mission by Mike Toreno that comes just after N.O.E., this one is as frustrating as its predecessor. In Stowaway, players have to ride a motorbike into a cargo plane while dodging the rolling barrels coming out of the cargo bay door.

Even if they dodge the barrels, which usually takes several retries, catching up to the plane is another thing altogether. The only proper way to do this is to lean forward while on the motorbike, making it go faster.

1) Freefall

Freefall, another ridiculous plane mission, has players attempting to fly over a jet plane using a propeller aircraft. The Shamal jet used for this mission is slower than the standard model, although it is still tough to catch up to it with one of the game's slowest planes.

Since the Shamal only spawns a few feet away from the player, the only easy way to complete this mission is to approach it from an angle. This broadens the window of opportunity for getting into position.

Those who prefer to use cheat codes can use the time-slowing cheat for this mission, making it easier to maneuver the Dodo properly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer