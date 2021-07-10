Top 5 most interesting antagonists from GTA San Andreas

Every hero needs a villain, and these antagonists do a fantastic job in getting in CJ's way in GTA San Andreas.

The GTA series isn't a pleasant place. Criminals from all walks of life roam throughout each GTA game, and GTA San Andreas is no different. Many of the most memorable criminals here are either gangsters or law enforcement.

Predictably, they get in CJ's way at one point or another. However, they're all written in a way that makes their involvement with the GTA San Andreas story quite fascinating.

Some are minor criminals in the grand scheme of things, whereas others are extremely dangerous. Either way, they're interesting enough to engage GTA San Andreas players with their antics.

Five of the best antagonists in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Jizzy B.

Jizzy B. is a minor antagonist, yet he is a memorable one (Image via GTA Wiki)

Terrible name aside, Jizzy B. is the most notorious pimp in GTA San Andreas. His mission, predictably, involves trade and his involvement in the Loco Syndicate. Unfortunately for Jizzy B., he is the first of the Loco Syndicate to get killed by CJ.

There is an interesting dynamic that Jizzy B. is betrayed by CJ rather than the other way around. One of the most infamous moments in GTA San Andreas is when Ryder and Big Smoke are caught betraying the GSF, so it's nice that CJ took the initiative here.

Interestingly enough, CJ betrayed Jizzy B. to learn about Ryder's whereabouts.

#4 - Eddie Pulaski

Eddie Pulaski is a good character on his own, but he largely suffers from just being Officer Tenpenny's sidekick. Still, Officer Pulaski shares many of the traits that make Frank Tenpenny such a terrific yet terrible character.

He's funny at times, but he's also despicable enough that players should have no qualms about offing him. Like Tenpenny, he abuses his authority for questionable reasons.

Unlike Tenpenny, Pulaski wanted to kill CJ a long time ago. Unfortunately for Pulaski, Tenpenny often stopped him back then. Once Pulaski was allowed to kill CJ, he only ends up failing and getting himself killed.

#3 - Mike Toreno

Mike Toreno is the only antagonist here that sides with CJ later on in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTAall.com)

Sometimes antagonists can become supporting allies. It happens in several forms of media, so there's no reason it should be excluded in GTA San Andreas. When Mike Toreno first shows up, he's presented as a threat that CJ has to take down at one point.

Ironically enough, that never happens. Instead, he manages to become one of CJ's most useful allies when he manages to get Sweet released early on.

The whole storyline arc of him being an undercover agent using the Loco Syndicate for funds is fascinating. The fact that he honors his deal with CJ is surprising, especially since he shares some similarities with Officer Tenpenny in how they use their authority in crimes.

#2 - Big Smoke

CJ confronting Big Smoke (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although Big Smoke technically only shows up once as a villain in GTA San Andreas, his role in the game is far too significant to ignore. All of the foreshadowings also do a magnificent job in making Big Smoke a memorable villain that players still fondly remember to this day.

He's a funny character, yet his greed is one of his most noteworthy traits. His willingness to betray the GSF and align himself with the Ballas and C.R.A.S.H. is beyond despicable.

His role in the drug trade in Los Santos is also vile, with the player seeing some of the damage it's caused to Grove Street.

#1 - Officer Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny is the main villain of GTA San Andreas, and he does a dastardly good job at that. He's ruthless and unforgiving, yet he isn't just a generic villain. He's humorous at times, with a clear-cut motivation for why he does what he does.

His regular acts of police brutality and corruption make it very easy for players to hate him, even if they love Samuel L. Jackson's performance of the character.

It's also worth noting that he is the person partially responsible for making Big Smoke the iconic villain that he is today.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

