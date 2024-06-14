5 artists like Dr. Dre that GTA 6 should collaborate with

Among the many things fans expect to see in GTA 6 is a collaboration with a popular real-life artist. Rockstar Games hasn't given indications for the same but this has happened in the series in the past. American rapper Dr. Dre is a very recent example, having appeared in GTA Online on a few occasions like the VIP Contract missions and in a Cayo Perico Heist cutscene.

Given Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto's stature, a similar partnership with another musician for its upcoming title, possibly as a radio host, for some missions, or just a cameo doesn't seem unlikely. So, let's look at five artists like Dr. Dre that should feature in GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Eminem and 4 other artists like Dr. Dre that GTA 6 should collaborate with

1) The Weeknd

Many fans want The Weeknd's music to be featured in the upcoming title (Image via YouTube/The Weeknd)

The Weeknd is one of the most popular artists worldwide. Grand Theft Auto fans have used many of his hits, particularly Blinding Lights, as background score for concept trailers and even fan-made renditions of the official GTA 6 trailer.

The Weeknd's songs are renowned for housing a 1980s synth vibe that is perfect for a game set in Vice City. Therefore, Rockstar can consider collaborating with the artist for a cameo in the sequel's story mode or its multiplayer.

2) Phil Collins

Phil Collins is an iconic artist who's delivered countless hits over the decades, a few of which have been featured in Grand Theft Auto games like GTA Vice City Stories, GTA 4, GTA 5, and Online. Furthermore, the artist performed at an in-game concert in Vice City Stories.

With the series returning to Vice City in GTA 6, a collaboration with the English musician, possibly for background score, as a radio host (like Kenny Loggins in GTA 5), or perhaps another concert seems like a fun idea.

3) Eminem

Eminem is easily among the most popular artists of all time. He has been around for many years and has countless accolades to his name. The rapper has collaborated with Dr. Dre on quite a few songs as well, one of which has been featured in GTA Online.

Furthermore, certain reports suggest Rockstar Games turned down a Grand Theft Auto movie starring him. While that idea seemed unlikely to come true, Rockstar can, instead, involve Eminem in some GTA 6 missions, just like Dr. Dre was featured in GTA Online The Data Leaks.

4) Flo Rida

Flo Rida could be an interesting choice for a collaboration in GTA 6 (Image via X/@redbullsvviings)

Flo Rida is another popular American rapper and singer like Dr. Dre and has sold millions of records worldwide. His songs, if featured in the sequel, would be fun to listen to on the radio, but he can have a bigger influence.

Notably, Flo Rida is from Miami Gardens, Florida, and the GTA 6 map is going to be set in a fictional state, called Leonida (featuring Vice City), which is very likely based on the US state.

5) T-Pain

T-Pain is another artist that Rockstar Games can collaborate with for Grand Theft Auto 6. His style of music fits the vibe of the upcoming title's setting and the artist himself seems a good fit for a host on one of its radio stations.

Additionally, T-Pain claimed to be involved in GTA 6 a few months ago. Although that is yet to be officially confirmed, it could be an interesting situation.