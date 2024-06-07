5 ways GTA 6's Vice City should be different from the OG Vice City

Rockstar Games is going back to Vice City in GTA 6 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City fans are very nostalgic about it. The city of Vice debuted in 2002 and has since been part of many stories and references. Although the new Vice City map has yet to be fully revealed, fans got a good overlook of it through the first official trailer and the notorious September 2022 leaks.

It goes without saying that the community is expecting some new changes to the Vice City map in the upcoming iteration of Grand Theft Auto. This article lists five things that Rockstar Games should change in the GTA 6 Vice City map compared to the original one.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things that should be changed in GTA 6’s Vice City compared to the original Vice City

1) Have more random activities

A screenshot from the Vice City map in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vice City map in the 2002 title has little to no random activities. The concept of random open-world activities emerged after GTA Vice City. However, since it is a standard and one of the most popular features now, Rockstar should include it in the new map.

Fans are expecting more random missions in GTA 6 compared to GTA 5. Therefore, the new map should have these surprises.

2) Should include underwater exploration

Rockstar Games never allowed Grand Theft Auto: Vice City players to directly interact with the water. However, the GTA 6 map should have swimming and underwater exploration as standard features. Vice City is known to have some of the most beautiful beaches and the upcoming game's first trailer featured some.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should not bring back bizarre excuses, such as storms and shark-infested waters, and allow the GTA 6 protagonists to enjoy the waters. The game should also include plenty of water-related activities.

3) Should have forests and mountains

Vice City in GTA 6 should have forests and mountain ranges. These areas add great diversity to the open world alluding players to explore them. While there are many interesting locations in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, it lacks the wilderness.

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed many animals and swamp areas. However, proper forests and mountains are yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games. The player base is anticipating a huge map from the upcoming game with a range of diverse areas. Therefore, it must include forests and mountains.

4) Buildings should be entrabale

Most buildings in the original Vice City map exist only for decorative purposes, which is understandable, considering the game was developed in the early 2000s and players cared more about the outside world. However, enterable buildings should be one of the standard features in GTA 6.

Rockstar Games should make most (if not all) buildings enterable in GTA 6 and also include hidden features in some of them. While this can be a hit-and-miss feature, the studio should not miss out on making the restaurants and eateries enterable.

5) Should have different weather types

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has only one official weather, i.e. sunny. Rockstar Games hide all other weather types behind cheat codes, and therefore cannot be considered vanilla gameplay.

However, the new map should include various types of weather and a mix of weather types (E.g. rain and sun together). The first trailer showed stormy-looking weather in one shot. However, none of the scenes have rain or other weather effects. Nonetheless, there should be different types of weather after the GTA 6 release date.

